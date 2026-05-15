Venus Williams to return to French Open after five years

In her career, Venus has deservedly secured the No. 1 rank in both singles and doubles and her determination to carry on has been inspiring. Earlier this year, she also played at the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard. She became the oldest female player ever to play in the main draw.

Unfortunately, her tournament was cut short after she lost to Olga Danilovic in the first-round but that did not thwart her excitement and passion. "It was such a great game, such a great moment. The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me up so much", she had said after the match.

The women's singles event at the 2026 French Open will begin in Paris on May 24, 2026 and carry on till June 7, 2026. The tournament category will feature a total of 128 players.