Venus Williams to return to French Open after five years

American tennis player, Venus Williams will return to Roland Garros. The 45-year-old star has announced that she will play in the 2026 French Open, for the first time in five years.
Fans of Venus Williams will be happy to learn that the star is still going strong at 45. The tennis player will team up with American player Hailey Baptiste for the doubles category at the 2026 French Open.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion will return to Roland Garros after a five year gap, ready to set the court on fire as she famously does. Venus and Hailey are great players and their combined rankings help them book a spot directly in the tournament.
However, despite the comeback, the tennis player will not play in the women's singles category according to reports. The last time Venus played at the Grand Slam tournament was back in 2021.
Venus Williams has a successful record at the French Open. Along with her sister, tennis star Serena Williams, she won the tournament doubles event in 1999 and 2010. In 2002, she lost the French Open women's singles final to Serena.
In her career, Venus has deservedly secured the No. 1 rank in both singles and doubles and her determination to carry on has been inspiring. Earlier this year, she also played at the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard. She became the oldest female player ever to play in the main draw.
Unfortunately, her tournament was cut short after she lost to Olga Danilovic in the first-round but that did not thwart her excitement and passion. "It was such a great game, such a great moment. The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me up so much", she had said after the match.
The women's singles event at the 2026 French Open will begin in Paris on May 24, 2026 and carry on till June 7, 2026. The tournament category will feature a total of 128 players.
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