Unbound by Beads explores Rajasthan’s Meghwal beadwork traditions at London Craft Week

Curated by Meneesha Kaur Kelly and spatially designed by Armaan Bansal, the exhibition unfolded almost like an anthropological diary—layered with archival research, oral histories, material exploration, and contemporary design intervention. At its centre was Serai, a jewellery capsule within Moi Collectibles that reinterprets beadwork traditions long embedded within the Meghwal community.

For Kunal Shah and co-founder-designer Puja Shah, the project began not with ornamentation, but inquiry. “While researching traditional jewellery-making practices in Western India, we came across glass beads from the region that revealed a lesser-known history of trade and global exchange dating back to the 17th century,” Kunal says. What initially appeared to be a material study soon opened into something far larger—a narrative tracing maritime trade routes, Venetian workshops, and the afterlife of objects carried across borders and generations.