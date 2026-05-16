Emra’s emerald-cut lab-grown diamonds bring sculptural minimalism to daily luxury

Emerald-cut engagement rings have long been associated with understated elegance, but it was Amal Clooney’s engagement ring that brought the shape back into the spotlight, reviving interest in the classic rectangular cut. Unlike brilliant cuts that maximise sparkle, emerald cuts rely on clarity, symmetry, and restraint—qualities that lend them a more subtle kind of glamour.
Now, House of Quadri is building an entire collection around that philosophy. Its latest launch, Emra, centres on emerald-cut lab-grown diamonds, translating the stone’s clean geometry into pieces designed for everyday wear.
For founder Vaibhav Karnavat, the collection began with a simple thought: “What does jewellery look like when it stops trying to impress and starts trying to express?”
“We live in a world of noise. Everyone is doing more, louder, bigger. I wanted to go in the opposite direction,” he says. “It is a collection for people who see jewellery the way they see art; as something that says something about who they are, without them having to say a word.”
Vaibhav has always been drawn to the emerald cut, describing it as “the most honest of all the cuts because there is nowhere to hide.” Its long, open facets reveal the diamond exactly as it is. “When you have a lab-grown diamond of exceptional clarity set in an emerald cut, the effect is almost meditative. You look into it and just keep going deeper.”
That honesty is perhaps what gives the cut its enduring appeal. Architectural and precise, the emerald cut feels less ornamental and more sculptural—a shape that has transcended jewellery trends across decades.
The collection also leans into wearability, something Vaibhav considers central to the brand’s philosophy of “Luxury as a Habit.” Crafted in 18kt gold with IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds, the pieces are intentionally designed to move seamlessly into everyday life.
“The 1 ct Emra Ring, the Huggies, and the Eternity Band are the pieces you reach for on a Tuesday morning as naturally as you would on a Saturday night,” he explains. “If a piece only comes out twice a year, I haven’t done my job well enough.”
Vaibhav believes the fine jewellery industry is also seeing a larger shift in consumer behaviour. “People are asking why before they ask how much,” he says. “Why does this brand deserve my attention?”
That growing consciousness, he feels, has created an appetite for jewellery with a stronger design point of view; pieces that feel collected rather than merely purchased. “Geometric forms and architectural cuts are trends that will never fade. They reflect how a generation wants to express itself.”
Prices start at ₹75,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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