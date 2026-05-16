Emra’s emerald-cut lab-grown diamonds bring sculptural minimalism to daily luxury

Now, House of Quadri is building an entire collection around that philosophy. Its latest launch, Emra, centres on emerald-cut lab-grown diamonds, translating the stone’s clean geometry into pieces designed for everyday wear.

For founder Vaibhav Karnavat, the collection began with a simple thought: “What does jewellery look like when it stops trying to impress and starts trying to express?”

“We live in a world of noise. Everyone is doing more, louder, bigger. I wanted to go in the opposite direction,” he says. “It is a collection for people who see jewellery the way they see art; as something that says something about who they are, without them having to say a word.”