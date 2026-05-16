This Kolkata couturier's new edit draws from her mother’s vintage wardrobe

“Since its inception about a decade ago as a small boutique design label, the brand has transitioned from creating minimal, artisan-led pieces to presenting deeply conceptual couture edits. The shift is evident in how collections are now imagined — not merely as garments, but as repositories of emotion, nostalgia and cultural memory. Each edit builds on the last, forming a cohesive narrative universe rooted in Indian heritage while remaining relevant to the contemporary wearer,” Rashi begins.

Launched around Mother’s Day celebrations, the collection is an ode to mothers, mothers-to-be and every woman who embodies nurturing strength with pieces that reflect quiet confidence, warmth and ease. Sandook 2.0 arrives as occasion wear continues its shift toward lighter, more fluid dressing.