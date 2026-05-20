This collection doesn’t revisit the past, but gently lives within it

Summer does something strange to memory. It slows it down, softens its edges. A certain kind of light, a familiar fabric, even the way air sits on skin can bring back something you didn’t realise you were holding onto. With Once Upon a Time, Ode To Odd leans into that feeling, building a collection that is less about looking back and more about living inside those moments.

With Once Upon a Time, Ode To Odd builds a collection that is less about looking back and more about living inside every day moments

For Shreya and Priyal Mewara, the starting point was instinctive. “It began as a feeling more than a concept, almost like revisiting something we hadn’t fully left behind,” Shreya says. That sense of return shapes the collection in subtle ways. Nothing feels overly constructed or forced. Instead, each piece carries a kind of ease, as if it has always existed and has simply found its way back.

There is a strong emotional pull toward textiles that already hold history. The designers speak about inherited fabrics not as references, but as something deeply personal. “We’re deeply drawn to things that carry time within them. Inherited textiles feel incredibly intimate, almost like they’ve lived lives before reaching you,” Priyal explains. That idea comes through most clearly in the use of petit point embroidery, drawn from their mother’s collection. It is delicate and familiar.