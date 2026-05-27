Dior unveils its Fall ’26 collection featuring lush prints and summery silhouettes

Jonathan Anderson has breathed new life into the Dioriviera world, introducing a playful and colourful ready-to-wear collection imbued with fresh energy. The latest line features captivating patterns that celebrate the wealth of the plant world. Among them, one can see Dior Arabesque, which is a design based on the artwork of Christian Bérard and featuring a green and vivid natural scenery, along with the classic Toile de Jouy in a bright and colourful floral edition.

Jonathan Anderson infuses joyful energy into the new Dioriviera collection

A men’s collection with a fresh summer look includes casual short shirts, shorts and other pieces that go well together. They include striped shirts, swimsuits, and Dior Médaillon belts. Bucket hats and silk scarves will help create a light and Mediterranean mood. The feminine Dior Book Tote is presented in the new terry fabric with its gentle lines and shapes. Alongside, such famous handbags as Lady Dior and Dior Blooming will be presented.