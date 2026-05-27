Dior unveils its Fall ’26 collection featuring lush prints and summery silhouettes

Jonathan Anderson has breathed new life into the Dioriviera world, introducing a playful and colourful ready-to-wear collection imbued with fresh energy. The latest line features captivating patterns that celebrate the wealth of the plant world. Among them, one can see Dior Arabesque, which is a design based on the artwork of Christian Bérard and featuring a green and vivid natural scenery, along with the classic Toile de Jouy in a bright and colourful floral edition.
A men’s collection with a fresh summer look includes casual short shirts, shorts and other pieces that go well together. They include striped shirts, swimsuits, and Dior Médaillon belts. Bucket hats and silk scarves will help create a light and Mediterranean mood. The feminine Dior Book Tote is presented in the new terry fabric with its gentle lines and shapes. Alongside, such famous handbags as Lady Dior and Dior Blooming will be presented.
These innovation are continued in the footwear range in which we see some interesting new variations of the famous Dior Medaillon and Dior Woven mules. The new male range comes in the form of the Dior Chester shoes, that provide a vintage and relaxed feel, along with the Dior Rivage sandals, which come in an exciting array of colours.
We can find the Dior Oblique pattern rendered in many interesting colors including denim and Sun Stripes in the Dior Saltwind sneakers and the Dior Jett bag. The Hortensia jewellery range showcases the much loved flower from Christian Dior, along with necklaces and earrings made of rhinestones, which have fruit motifs, and playful bags that look like scrumptious gourmet ice creams.
Finishing off his vision, Christian Dior introduces Dior Maison products that celebrate Christian’s love for nature and art. Tableware, accessories, and garden furniture designs are inspired by the sun-kissed days. The luminous collection is coming out from April in pop-ups and resorts from Cipriani to Saint-Tropez.