The legacy of Chettinad jewellery lives on through Meenu Subbiah’s new collection

Speaking about the closed-setting technique, she says it is designed for durability and ease, allowing the jewellery to be worn often— even every day—without the need for constant upkeep. “The setting holds each stone securely, making the pieces resilient and enduring over time. At the same time, Chettinad jewellery is entirely handcrafted in 22-kt gold. Its natural softness and malleability allow for a level of intricacy that machines cannot replicate,” she adds.

She also busts the myth that Chettinad jewellery is heavy or overwhelming. “In reality, it is quite the opposite. If you look closely at Chettinad aesthetics, they are deeply rooted in practicality and ease. The jewellery was always designed to be worn, lived in, and enjoyed—not just displayed.”

A large part of this legacy lives through the Asaris (karigars), many of whom come from lineages that trace back to the Chola and Pandya periods. “Their approach to craftsmanship is similar to sculpting. While anyone can create a motif, what sets them apart is the detail. Even in something as simple as a flower, every petal is carved differently; every element has its own character. That level of finesse comes only through generational practice.”

The exhibit features 30 statement pieces. Prices start at Rs 4,00,000.

At T Nagar, Chennai.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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