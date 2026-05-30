Aurora Borealis collection reimagines the Northern Lights through fine jewellery

The floral cocktail ring is one of the strongest pieces in the collection. It captures the entire Aurora story. “The deep blue sapphire at the centre creates intensity, while the softer surrounding stones add fluidity and contrast.”

“The butterfly brooch is another important piece because it represents transformation and fleeting beauty, which connects deeply with the idea of the Northern Lights. We are also seeing brooches make a strong comeback as styling pieces today,” he adds.

“Aurora Borealis is one of our most artistic and emotionally layered collections from the brand. Earlier collections focused strongly on contemporary wearability and modern fine jewellery aesthetics, but this collection explores colour and movement much more deeply. We experimented extensively with gemstone gradients, layered settings, sculptural structures, and softer forms. The collection feels more fluid and atmospheric compared to our previous work.”

Prices start at Rs 1.25 lakh. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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