Aurora Borealis collection reimagines the Northern Lights through fine jewellery

Evol Jewels introduces the Aurora Borealis Collection, a design-led fine jewellery line shaped by the Northern Lights. Inspired by the Aurora Borealis and its ever-changing palette, the collection reimagines the phenomenon as wearable art through fluid forms, layered pavé settings, and a spectrum of carefully selected gemstones. From muted pastels and lilacs to richer violets, indigos, greens, and blush tones, each piece reflects the movement of light as it transforms across the sky.
Rose gold, white metal, and the play of light
Nimesh Jain, founder of Evol Jewels, says the Northern Lights shaped the collection visually and emotionally. “We worked with flowing silhouettes, layered gemstone settings, curved structures, and tonal transitions that mimic the movement of light across the sky. The pieces do not rely on sharp geometry. They feel fluid, soft, and dimensional. We carefully designed every surface to reflect light differently as the wearer moves,” he shares.
Colour is the hero of this collection, which also reflects today’s customers’ preference for coloured gemstones. “We used sapphires, pastel stones, smoky quartz, lavender tones, green gemstones, and coloured diamonds to create depth and movement. We paired these stones with rose gold and white metal because both metals helped us create different moods within the collection. Rose gold brought warmth and softness, while white metal amplified brightness and contrast,” he explains.
For Nimesh, lab-grown diamonds were a natural choice, as they allow greater creative freedom from a design perspective. “Collections like Aurora Borealis require scale, layering, colour interplay, and intricate stone compositions, and lab-grown diamonds give us the flexibility to execute that vision without compromise.”
He says customers are becoming more design-conscious and emotionally driven in their purchases. “They want jewellery that feels modern, wearable, and expressive while still carrying craftsmanship and value. For us, lab-grown diamonds are not about replacing luxury. They are about redefining it for a new generation.”
The floral cocktail ring is one of the strongest pieces in the collection. It captures the entire Aurora story. “The deep blue sapphire at the centre creates intensity, while the softer surrounding stones add fluidity and contrast.”
“The butterfly brooch is another important piece because it represents transformation and fleeting beauty, which connects deeply with the idea of the Northern Lights. We are also seeing brooches make a strong comeback as styling pieces today,” he adds.
“Aurora Borealis is one of our most artistic and emotionally layered collections from the brand. Earlier collections focused strongly on contemporary wearability and modern fine jewellery aesthetics, but this collection explores colour and movement much more deeply. We experimented extensively with gemstone gradients, layered settings, sculptural structures, and softer forms. The collection feels more fluid and atmospheric compared to our previous work.”
Prices start at Rs 1.25 lakh. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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