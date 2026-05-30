Mohammed Siraj-inspired streetwear collection celebrates hustle, resilience and self-belief

To say that cricket is a religion in India would be stating the obvious, and perhaps SNITCH is creatively tapping into this sporting devotion in the smartest way possible. The menswear label has collaborated with Mohammed Siraj for the launch of SEVEN:THREE, a collection inspired by the belief that success comes from hard work, resilience, discipline, and self-belief—not wishful thinking.
SEVEN:THREE draws from Siraj’s journey from relentless hustle to becoming one of India’s most respected fast bowlers. Rooted in the philosophy, “It’s not what you wish for, it’s what you work for,” the line reflects the spirit of individuals who push boundaries, remain consistent through challenges, and carve their own paths through perseverance.
Blending elevated streetwear with sporty influences, the 44-SKU collection features oversized and regular-fit T-shirts, relaxed polos, statement shirts, overshirts, cargos, trousers, denim, and utility-inspired separates. Bold graphics and phrases such as ‘Made for Winners,’ ‘Play with Purpose,’ and ‘Resilient in Spirit’ reinforce the central idea behind the collaboration—that achievement is earned through effort, not shortcuts.
Atchaya, senior designer at SNITCH, says the project began with the idea of bringing together two parallel journeys—the brand’s hustle-driven identity and Mohammed Siraj’s story of resilience, discipline, and self-made success.
“The collection was inspired by Siraj’s rise from humble beginnings through relentless hard work and unwavering focus. He was closely involved throughout the creative process and brought valuable inputs to the designs. Siraj was very clear about what he personally connected with and what did not resonate with him, which helped shape the overall direction of the collection. His strong sense of authenticity and personal style influenced the mood, silhouettes, and attitude of the pieces, making them feel genuine and deeply connected to who he is both on and off the field,” says Atchaya.
The mood of the line is grounded, intense, and authentic—inspired by early mornings, dusty cricket grounds, relentless training, and the determination to keep moving forward. “It celebrates people who carve their own paths with courage and conviction, making it feel more like a tribute to resilience than simply a fashion collaboration,” explains Atchaya.
So, what kind of vibe does the collection exude? “People can expect something elevated yet raw, modern yet grounded. The line combines refined silhouettes with sporty, street-inspired energy, balancing precision with edge. Instead of loud or flashy fashion, it leans into understated confidence and wearable statement pieces that embody ambition, hustle, and individuality,” shares Atchaya.
It is built around a colour palette that feels timeless yet energetic. “Many of the design elements reflect grit, ambition, resilience, and self-belief—qualities that define both Siraj’s career and personality. When it came to silhouettes, the focus was on relaxed, oversized fits that prioritise comfort, ease of movement, and effortless style. Staying true to Siraj’s personal aesthetic was important throughout the process, so the line naturally leans into looks that feel grounded, confident, and unapologetically real.”
The brand believes the collaboration will encourage people to embrace ambition, discipline, and individuality while remaining connected to their roots. “The ultimate message is that success belongs to those who keep pushing forward,” adds Atchaya.
Priced between Rs 1,399 and Rs 3,699. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin