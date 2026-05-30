Mohammed Siraj-inspired streetwear collection celebrates hustle, resilience and self-belief

Atchaya, senior designer at SNITCH, says the project began with the idea of bringing together two parallel journeys—the brand’s hustle-driven identity and Mohammed Siraj’s story of resilience, discipline, and self-made success.

“The collection was inspired by Siraj’s rise from humble beginnings through relentless hard work and unwavering focus. He was closely involved throughout the creative process and brought valuable inputs to the designs. Siraj was very clear about what he personally connected with and what did not resonate with him, which helped shape the overall direction of the collection. His strong sense of authenticity and personal style influenced the mood, silhouettes, and attitude of the pieces, making them feel genuine and deeply connected to who he is both on and off the field,” says Atchaya.

The mood of the line is grounded, intense, and authentic—inspired by early mornings, dusty cricket grounds, relentless training, and the determination to keep moving forward. “It celebrates people who carve their own paths with courage and conviction, making it feel more like a tribute to resilience than simply a fashion collaboration,” explains Atchaya.

So, what kind of vibe does the collection exude? “People can expect something elevated yet raw, modern yet grounded. The line combines refined silhouettes with sporty, street-inspired energy, balancing precision with edge. Instead of loud or flashy fashion, it leans into understated confidence and wearable statement pieces that embody ambition, hustle, and individuality,” shares Atchaya.

It is built around a colour palette that feels timeless yet energetic. “Many of the design elements reflect grit, ambition, resilience, and self-belief—qualities that define both Siraj’s career and personality. When it came to silhouettes, the focus was on relaxed, oversized fits that prioritise comfort, ease of movement, and effortless style. Staying true to Siraj’s personal aesthetic was important throughout the process, so the line naturally leans into looks that feel grounded, confident, and unapologetically real.”

The brand believes the collaboration will encourage people to embrace ambition, discipline, and individuality while remaining connected to their roots. “The ultimate message is that success belongs to those who keep pushing forward,” adds Atchaya.

Priced between Rs 1,399 and Rs 3,699. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin