Threading designs: Surbhi Pansari’s new menswear range follows a unique tactile language

Menswear designer Surbhi Pansari has just unveiled a summer collection, The Art of Raw Threads, that moves through an earthy, muted palette, ivory, sand, burnt umber, charcoal and softened pastels, allowing texture to take centre stage. Silhouettes are fluid yet structured: relaxed bandhgalas, deconstructed sherwanis, layered kurtas and sharply tailored jackets that balance ease with intention. What defines the collection is its tactile language, handwoven fabrics, visible threadwork, raw edges and subtle surface irregularities that celebrate the beauty of the unfinished. Surbhi takes us through the same.
What is the core idea behind this collection?
At its core, the collection is about authenticity, embracing imperfection and rediscovering craftsmanship in its most honest form. It reflects a return to roots, where design is guided by process and narrative. It is an exploration of how rawness, when approached with sensitivity, can become deeply refined.
In what ways does this collection differ from your previous offerings?
While earlier collections leaned toward structured opulence and occasion-driven detailing, this edit marks a conscious shift toward minimalism and tactile storytelling. The emphasis moves away from embellishments to nuanced craftsmanship; unfinished hems, exposed textures, and a softer, more introspective design language.
What trends are defining ethnic and fusion fashion for men this summer?
This summer, men’s fashion is moving toward ease and individuality. There is a clear shift toward breathable fabrics, tonal layering and softer silhouettes. Fusion wear continues to evolve, with traditional forms reinterpreted through modern tailoring, lighter constructions and unexpected pairings. The focus is on versatility, pieces that transition seamlessly across occasions.
Essential summer wardrobe must-haves for men this season?
Lightweight kurtas in natural fabrics, relaxed trousers, a versatile bandhgala jacket and an understated statement piece, like a textured sherwani or layered set, form the foundation.
What inspires your design philosophy?
Inspiration often lies in contrasts; nature and architecture, rawness and refinement, tradition and modernity. There is a strong influence of artisanal processes and handcraft traditions, along with the stories embedded within them.
Your upcoming collections?
The next collection is still in an exploratory phase, where ideas are being shaped through material and process rather than a clearly defined outcome. It’s evolving organically, with an ongoing interest in texture, layering and the balance between structure and fluidity.