These embellished ballerinas and wedge sandals are defining summer occasionwear

The best summer shoes are the ones you barely have to think about. You slip them on before coffee, wear them all day, and somehow they still make you look like the sort of person who has their life together. This summer, World of Anaar captures the season’s lightness without overthinking it. A playful mix of silhouettes brings craft and ease together, with every step feeling considered yet completely free.
Think ballerinas—soft, delicate, and a little whimsical. Classic styles come alive with floral threadwork, hints of shimmer, glimmering gemstone accents, and brushed metallics layered over denim, lace, and woven textures. They are easy to slip into, but never feel basic.
Alongside them, slip-on mules and wedge sandals bring in that easy, anything-goes summer energy. The mules feel fluid and a little more dressed up, with hand embroidery ranging from subtle beadwork and geometric textures to bolder, tapestry-like threads crafted using cutdana, resham, moti, sequins, and zardosi. The wedge sandals, on the other hand, feel lighter and more carefree. Set on breathable denim and jute, they come alive with 3D florals, raffia textures, and soft pearl and bead details—playful, sun-warmed, and just a little indulgent.
Tanushri Biyani, founder of World of Anaar, tells us that the starting point was the idea of ease meeting occasion. “Summer weddings and festivities today are far more fluid—there’s movement, travel, and day-to-night transitions—and we wanted to create footwear that feels just as effortless. It’s a collection designed for women who don’t want to choose between comfort and statement; they want both seamlessly.”
For Tanushri, ballerinas felt like a natural direction this season. “They’re timeless, feminine, and incredibly versatile. But we didn’t want to do a traditional ballet flat. Our reinterpretation was about infusing it with Anaar’s signature personality—with textures and sculptural embellishments—a modern version of jutties, so to speak.”
The brand has played with proportions, added delicate handwork, and introduced elements like metallic finishes and soft shimmer so the pieces transition beautifully from day to evening events. “For us, it was about making the ballerina feel worthy of every occasion,” says Tanushri.
“Craftsmanship is truly the backbone of Anaar. It’s what sets us apart and gives every piece its soul. Techniques like zardozi, cutdana, and resham aren’t just for aesthetics; they carry heritage, skill, and hours of human touch. Even as we experiment with newer silhouettes and materials, we remain deeply rooted in these traditional crafts. Our aim is to present them in a way that feels contemporary and relevant to today’s woman, while still honouring the artistry behind them,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 3,990. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
ManuVipin