These embellished ballerinas and wedge sandals are defining summer occasionwear

Think ballerinas—soft, delicate, and a little whimsical. Classic styles come alive with floral threadwork, hints of shimmer, glimmering gemstone accents, and brushed metallics layered over denim, lace, and woven textures. They are easy to slip into, but never feel basic.

Alongside them, slip-on mules and wedge sandals bring in that easy, anything-goes summer energy. The mules feel fluid and a little more dressed up, with hand embroidery ranging from subtle beadwork and geometric textures to bolder, tapestry-like threads crafted using cutdana, resham, moti, sequins, and zardosi. The wedge sandals, on the other hand, feel lighter and more carefree. Set on breathable denim and jute, they come alive with 3D florals, raffia textures, and soft pearl and bead details—playful, sun-warmed, and just a little indulgent.