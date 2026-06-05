World Environment Day: Bengaluru exhibition showcases 97 wildlife photographs and conservation stories

A crocodile feeds on its prey in the still waters of Bhimeshwari while a photographer watches silently from a small coracle, barely metres away. Elsewhere, a sunbird pair lands unexpectedly on a red ginger flower outside a resort kitchen for only a few fleeting seconds before disappearing again. A Plain Prinia rises through blue daisies growing beside Bengaluru’s Siddapura Lake while farmers quietly allow the flowers to remain untouched.

Stories beyond the frame

For most audiences, these are simply photographs on gallery walls. But for the photographers behind them, they hold years of patience, exhaustion, emotional connection and disappearing ecosystems. In a city increasingly defined by glass buildings, traffic and disappearing lakes, Z Creators — a wildlife photography collective is asking Bengaluru residents to pause and look closer. Bringing together 97 photographs by 62 photographers for the exhibition — Srishti Unfiltered. Unscripted. Framed — around World Environment Day, curators Naveen Kumar and Subhash Saraff tell us why the exhibition was never meant to be just a showcase of striking wildlife imagery. “Most shows hang the final image and stop there but we care just as much about what happened before the shutter clicked,” begins Naveen.