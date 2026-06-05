World Environment Day: Bengaluru exhibition showcases 97 wildlife photographs and conservation stories

A crocodile feeds on its prey in the still waters of Bhimeshwari while a photographer watches silently from a small coracle, barely metres away. Elsewhere, a sunbird pair lands unexpectedly on a red ginger flower outside a resort kitchen for only a few fleeting seconds before disappearing again. A Plain Prinia rises through blue daisies growing beside Bengaluru’s Siddapura Lake while farmers quietly allow the flowers to remain untouched.
For most audiences, these are simply photographs on gallery walls. But for the photographers behind them, they hold years of patience, exhaustion, emotional connection and disappearing ecosystems. In a city increasingly defined by glass buildings, traffic and disappearing lakes, Z Creators — a wildlife photography collective is asking Bengaluru residents to pause and look closer. Bringing together 97 photographs by 62 photographers for the exhibition — Srishti Unfiltered. Unscripted. Framed — around World Environment Day, curators Naveen Kumar and Subhash Saraff tell us why the exhibition was never meant to be just a showcase of striking wildlife imagery. “Most shows hang the final image and stop there but we care just as much about what happened before the shutter clicked,” begins Naveen.
“Each one of us walked in with our own story, our own struggles, our own reason for being out there,” adds Subhash. Behind every striking image lies an invisible narrative of failure, uncertainty and relentless waiting. Wildlife photography, both curators insist, is far removed from the glamour people often associate with it online. “We have members who went 30 safaris without sighting a single tiger. Some didn’t see one for nearly a decade of visiting national parks,” says Naveen. For Subhash, the experience goes beyond technical skill or expensive equipment. “At some point it stops being photography when you completely forget about the camera and simply absorb the reality of the wild around you therefore building a relationship with nature,” he says, describing the emotional and physical investment that comes with constantly returning to forests, wetlands and mountains in search of fleeting moments in the wild.
Both Naveen and Subhash come from professional backgrounds outside wildlife photography — software and architecture respectively, but nature slowly became far more personal than a hobby. That connection eventually evolved into Z Creators, a non-commercial wildlife photography community built around learning, conservation and collaboration. What began as photographers exchanging technical knowledge about mirrorless systems like Nikon’s Z8 and Z9 gradually turned into a much larger ecosystem of mentorship, storytelling and shared experiences in the field.
Naveen describes birding as a form of meditation. “Once bird calls truly enter your head, you’re never alone anywhere in the world. You carry a vocal companion with you,” he says. That emotional intimacy with nature runs deeply through the exhibition — particularly at a time when Bengaluru’s relationship with its biodiversity is rapidly changing. “I’ve watched this city lose lakes, wetlands and green cover over the years. Nature isn’t some distant thing that only exists in forests or documentaries. It’s around us — in lakes, parks, trees and even our backyards. We’ve just stopped looking,” says Subhash.
Beyond aesthetics, both photographers believe wildlife photography now plays an increasingly urgent role in conservation awareness. In an age dominated by scrolling and shrinking attention spans, visual storytelling can often create emotional connections faster than statistics or reports ever could. “Before anyone protects nature, they first have to feel close to it,” Subhash tells us. Naveen adds that photography today also functions as ecological evidence. “The camera isn’t only an artistic tool anymore, it becomes documentation and preservation as much as art,” he says.
The exhibition is being inaugurated by acclaimed wildlife filmmaker and photographer Kalyan Varma, whose work through Nature inFocus has significantly shaped contemporary wildlife storytelling in India. For both curators, his influence lies in shifting the focus from simply taking beautiful pictures to building ethical, emotionally driven narratives around conservation. Members from vastly different professions and age groups have come together not only to exhibit their work, but also to mentor, collaborate and support one another through workshops, print reviews and field discussions. “What makes me happiest isn’t the scale — it’s the spirit. People were willing to share knowledge instead of guarding it competitively,” says Subhash.
The curators through the exhibition ultimately hope to leave audiences with something simpler than spectacle — awareness. “If visitors walk out wanting to slow down, spend more time outdoors or just notice what’s outside their own window, then the exhibition has done exactly what we hoped,” Naveen says, signing off.
Entry free. June 5 to 7, 10 am to 6 pm. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.
Avantika Roy is an intern at Indulge, Bengaluru.
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