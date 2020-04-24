This lockdown has forced all of us to slow down. So that quick 15-minute coconut oil hair soak, before you dash into the shower and out in less than 10 minutes, can now be replaced with long, leisurely hair treatments that you can put together with ingredients available on your kitchen shelf. Here are five hair masks to tackle all your problems...

For hair growth

This mask is for those who are constantly complaining that their hair takes forever to grow. Cinnamon is an anti-microbial spice which is said to stimulate blood circulation, which in turn boosts hair growth and strengthens hair. To make this mask, take equal parts coconut oil and ground cinnamon (depending on the thickness and volume of your hair), mix until well blended. Then, apply it on your roots and massage into your scalp. Leave it on for 45 minutes and wash it off. Do this once a week for best results.





For fighting frizzy hair

This mask tackles the issue of frizzy hair. Bananas are packed with natural oils, potassium and vitamins that moisturise, while yogurt’s high levels of lactic acid works to treat dull and damaged hair. Combine one sliced banana, with two tablespoons of plain yogurt and 1 tablespoon of honey in a blender. Apply it on your hair, from the roots to the tips. Then, tie your hair into a bun and cover it with a shower cap. Shampoo and condition your hair after 45 minutes.





For shine and softness

A must-try for those who want to keep their locks hydrated, this mask uses avocado, which is filled with fatty acids, olive oil, coconut milk and honey. Combine one ripe avocado, one tablespoon olive oil, one tablespoon honey and ⅛ cup coconut milk in a blender. Apply evenly on your hair, from the roots to the tips. Then tie your hair with a clip. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then shampoo and condition your hair.

For a complete detox

The main ingredient in this recipe is lemon water which has an alkalising effect. To make the mask, chop up two lemons, one large chunk of ginger and a handful of mint leaves. Combine them in the blender and strain out the pulp. Mix the strained liquid with water, depending on how thick you want the mask to be. Massage it into your scalp for a minute, and rinse it out with water. Then condition your hair.

To soften hair

There’s a reason eggs are so popular when it comes to hair masks - they are rich in protein which nourishes hair, and are packed with fatty acids, which will make your hair shine. This mask also combines milk and coconut, which work to soften your hair, the same way they soften skin. Mix one egg (whipped), with ¼ cup whole milk and two tablespoons coconut oil. Take a brush and use it to apply the mask on your hair thoroughly. Cover your hair with a shower cap, and heat it with a blow dryer (to loosen follicles for better absorption). Let it cool (about 10-20 minutes) and rinse.

