Avant-garde and unafraid, with an exaggerated emphasis on shock and awe - Akshat Bansal's label, Bloni, stood out with its showcase. The label was a part of FDCI's emerging talent category at the Fashion Design Council of India and Lakmé Fashion Week’s joint phygital, seasonless fashion week.

Here's a video on their Instagram you can see a little more about the showcase creating quite the ripple in the Indian fashion scene:

It is Akshat's third year in the industry and he says that he wanted to highlight the idea of androgynous clothes further. “Clothes that are not conformed to any particular gender.

From the showcase

It’s self-accepting, it’s self-informed. Enhancing transparency and creating a unique hybrid culture is what the brand thrives on. Bloni as a brand talks about looking back to where we started, introspecting our presence, reviving what we left behind is the essence of the brand,” says the young designer.





What we saw? It was a mix of old and new. There's a mix of tie-dye with fabrics curated from all over the world. Also, they are giving a new lease of life to marine plastic waste textile giving it a new life by blending tech-generated fabrics with local artisanal methods. One can spot hand crochet and knitting along with glazed fabrics.