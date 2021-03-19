Celebrity ‘it-couple’ became the faces of PETA India presents Killer Looks without Killing Animals show on Day 2. They showed the world how it is done at the ‘phygital’ lookbook presentation of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week.

It showcased a beautiful Look Book of conscious leather-free creations that were carefully curated from numerous top brands.

Red hot! Ankita Konwar

"Every time we wear Vegan, we are choosing to be kind. I’ve teamed up with my friends at PETA India to showcase some of the many luxurious Vegan, eco-friendly materials available these days at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week” said Milind Soman. Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar chimed in, "PETA India’s Vegan fashion Look Book is about showing how easy it is to look killer without killing animals.”

Of ruffles and jackets

The line featured wearable looks including athleisure and date night ensembles and workwear looks. What did we see on Milind and Ankita? Ruffled shirt with matching trousers and a black jacket. Ankita, meanwhile, summer dresses, a halter, red, trapeze style mini and more!



The Vegan fashion featured the designs by Proyog, Daisy Days, Urvashi Kaur, Outhouse, Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, The Frou Frou Studio, Azga, Equiivalence, Ethik, Mati, Strey, A Big Indian Story, Paaduk’s, Countrymade, Kunal Anil Tanna, Jenjum Gadi, and No Nasties.



