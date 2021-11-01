Diwali 2021: Seven gift hampers that are perfect for the season

Diwali is almost here and if you are looking for gift hampers, then we have you covered. From Indian sweets and beauty products to dry fruits and some eco-friendly products, here's something for everyone.



Make a sweet impression

A pack of chocolates by Impressions is a safe bet. Made with select ingredients, these chocolates come packed in festive hampers. You can customise the hamper by choosing options not only from their range of chocolates, but also from their other offerings such as hazelnut pinwheel cookies, waffles, candles, dragées and brownies. Price: 2,250 onwards

House party snacks

Balance your festive binging with nutrient-packed Diwali hampers from Gourmet To Go! They have three different hampers to choose from. The House Party Pataka comes with sweets and savoury snacks; and the Colour Me Diwali is a mix of chocolates, healthy snacks, Lotus Biscoff spread and beverages. The Shubh Beginnings hamper offers cranberry dark chocolate, blueberry crisps, sweet potato peri peri chips, granola, chocolates and more. These hampers are beautifully packed with diyas, rangoli colours and a personalised Diwali note. Price: 2,150 onwards.

Make a calligraphic mark

Want to see the sparkle in your loved ones’ eyes this Diwali? How about a heartfelt note to your friend staying miles away from you? Or a token of appreciation for a colleague? The personalised gifting range by The Bombay Lettering Company (TBLC) is ideal for all. Apart from this, the new range also comprises personalised Diwali tags, engraved items including champagne flutes, perfume, glassware and handwritten notes among others. Price: 2,200 onwards.

Recreate the magic of personalised notes

Dots & Doodles has a new collection of special edition boxes ideal for gifting your closest friends, family and clientele. From assorted envelopes to gift boxes, and box sets comprising notecards with envelopes and gift tags, these elegantly packaged stationery items come in classy colours and textures with gold detailing. Made using the best quality papers and the finest printing processes with exclusive designs, these stationery sets are handcrafted to offer customers a timeless memory. From chic to quirky, and whimsical - their personalised stationery will ensure it has ‘you’ written all over it. Price: 3,249 onwards.

Hair and mind care:

Go for this limited edition bundle of consciously created sustainable products for hair and mind care by The Switch Fix Ace. The kit is paired with Tea Trunk’s antioxidant-rich Blue Pea Flower tea extracts products. This uniquely created box comprises a Blue-Tea-ful shampoo bar, conditioner bar and Blue Pea Flower Tea. Price Rs 799 onwards.

Indian mithai-infused ice creams:

NIC Natural Ice Creams launches Gulab Jamun- and Malai Barfi-infused ice creams. These combo ice cream packs by are exotic and innovative. Other natural variants include roasted almond, dry fruit overload, choco chips, French vanilla and sitaphal. Price: 300 onwards.

Festive skincare

Gift this box of indulgent products from Love Indus’s Amrutini Collection that promises to hydrate, illuminate and strengthen the skin –giving it radical radiance. This collection consists of some of the most incredible ingredients like Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial Tea and liquefied Golden Muga Silk. This set also includes Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial Tea at the price of Rs. 21,500. In addition, you can also go for The Tribe Concepts’ Niyama Essential Box and Amara Bath Ritual Box. These specially curated hampers, filled with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils, are a perfect gifting option. Price: Rs 1,937 onwards.