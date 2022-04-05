Mirror mirror on the wall: Here’s a list of homegrown designers upping the glam quotient

There’s no better alternative than a dress embellished with mirrorwork to dazzle in the crowd. However, have you ever wondered what makes mirror embellishment such a timeless craze amongst fashionistas? Known as Shisheh or Abhala Bharat embroidery, the craft is an ancient Persian art of affixing small reflective pieces of mirror, glass, or sequins in different shapes and sizes on clothing, accentuated by colourful embroidery. As the trend is again on the rise with celebs like Alia Bhatt and Jahnvi Kapoor choosing outfits decked in mirrorwork for public events and photoshoots, we have picked out a few designers who are going into mirror mode. Check them out:

Heartbeat by Monika Nidhii

1. Monika Nidhii:

New Delhi-based designer duo is known for creating feminine ensembles with a sparkly twist that oozes out drama. The label, much adored by popular faces like Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza as well as former Miss World Manushi Chillar has come up with an exclusive range of lehengas, shararas and indo-fusion clothing decked up in stunning mirrorwork. The pastel-hued Tell My Mama sharara in shimmer chiffon fabric is a treat to the eyes with its boho-kutch embroidery. Embellished with coin trimmings on the hem of its blouse, the three-piece clothing is perfect for a day event. Wear sunshine on your shoulders with their mustard-hued Stay Badass lehenga. Paired with a breezy dupatta with tassels, the main focus lies on the waistband of the skirt and the deep v-necked blouse.

Price: First Crush- Rs. 54,000; Stay Badass- Rs. 68,000

Where: monikagandhi.com

Burgundy Mirror Work Lehenga Set by Seema Gujral

2. Seema Gujral

Check out Noida-based designer Seema Gujral’s Instagram page for a sneak peek into the world of mirrors. Specializing in heavily embellished evening wear, she has brought a revolution in Indian couture by bringing together traditional components and contemporary designs. The designer has narrowed down on vibrant hues for mirror work to shine in all its glory. We absolutely adore the Burnt Orange Mirror Work Lehenga Set featuring a sleek cut blouse and a flowy scalloped dupatta. The set with all-over mirror cutout work is a sure-shot show-stealer. Pair it with a muted pearl necklace with emerald cuttings or a bunch of white roses on your messy low bun.

Price: Rs. 108,000

Where: seemagujral.com

Belle by Papa Don't Preach

3. Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika

The label from Mumbai is making waves in the fashion industry with its eccentric designs and cutting edge products ranging from bags & belts, shoes, and fusion wear to jewelry for some time now. Taking up on the trend, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in one of their signature lehengas during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The luxury barrier-breaking designs have also leveled up its fashion game with mirror embellishments. Check out their ultra-feminine Tryst lehenga in blush-hued tulle and raw silk for a dreamy affair. Embellished with overall gold studs and a broad mirror acrylic border on the hem of its skirt, the lehenga will remind you of fluffy cotton candies. You may as well check out their eclectic range of bralette and skirt pairings named after Disney princesses in fluorescent and subdued pastel colors with noodle straps and blouses with mirror trimmings.

Price: Tryst Lehenga: Rs. 115,000; Bralette and Skirt set: Rs. 189,000 each

Where: papadontpreach.com

Samantha Potli from Aanchal Sayal

4. Aanchal Sayal

Launched in 2018, the brand stands for a perfect milieu of everything traditional and modern. A haven for accessory lovers, this label specialises in luxe handbags and footwear. Popular amongst celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol Devgan, Shilpa Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few, the brand has picked up on the mirror trend. Take a look at their Odette Potli in blush pink and ivory with mirror work in floral patterns. Lined with pearl tassels, this potli can instantly uplift your fashion game. If you feel potlis are too common, their Eloise Bucket Bag is the perfect accessory that will make you stand out in the crowd. Embellished with large crystal beads on its handle, the bucket bag also features crystal chandelier tassels.

Price: Odette Potli: Rs. 12,600; Eloise Bucket bag; Rs. 11,760

Where: aanchalsayal.in

Abhinav Mishra's Rang Rangeeli edit

5. Abhinav Mishra

A go-to label for Bollywood fashionistas Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Jahnvi Kapoor this label is famous for silhouettes adorned with mirror patchwork. Delhi-based Abhinav Mishra gives a unique spin to all of his designs with the label’s USP and houses a range of Sarees, Anarkalis, Lehengas, Shararas, and Peplum Skirt Sets as well as menswear. Their latest edit Rang Rangeeli is a tribute to spring colors and experiments with different textures. Feel like a part of the Rajput royalty with this heavily embellished couture.

Price: On Request

Where: abhinavmishraofficial.com