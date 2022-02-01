Fashion Update: Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with luxe prints of the big cat

This Lunar Year, luxury brands across the world have come up with their renditions of the majestic feline animal. The Year of the Tiger revives the era of animal prints with the symbol of dignity, ferocity and courage. To make it easier for you, we have curated a full spectrum of limited edition pieces from top five labels:

Burberry

The British luxury brand has launched a special Tiger themed line to commemorate the Lunar New Year. Centred on graphics, the collection features explosive orange-hued tiger stripe prints on some of their classics such as the TB Bag. Also take a look at their Reversible Tiger Print Cotton Car Coat and Tiger Graphic and Monogram Silk Shirt Dress

Tiger Print TB Bag: Rs. 93,263

Tiger Print Cotton Car Coat: Rs. 71,511

Tiger Graphic and Monogram Silk Shirt Dress: Rs. 1,40,787

Available on: in.burberry.com

Tiger print TB Bag

Gucci

Gucci has launched a spectacular range of ready-to-wear outfits and accessories titled Gucci Tiger. A segment of accessories from the range reimagines archival designs by artist Vittorio Accornero. The colourful greenery and flowers provide a background to the royal feline creature. The other segment is comparatively contemporary where the tiger blends with the house logo.

Gucci Tiger G-Timeless Watch: Rs. 76,053

Gucci Tiger GG Medium Tote Bag: Rs. 1,71,493

Gucci Tiger Collared Sweatshirt with Patch: Rs. 1,41,668

Available on: gucci.com

Gucci Tiger edit

Emporio Armani

The House of Armani has taken inspiration from the Far East and merged tradition with superstition tin its collection. The Chinese New Year Capsule Collection explores shades of black and red with exquisite all-over embossed embroidery.

T-Shirt with all-over Chinese New Year Tiger embroidery: Rs. 16,772

Reversible blouson with hood and all-over Chinese New Year Tiger: Rs. 31, 028

Double-jersey dress with Chinese New Year Tiger: Rs. 24,319

Available on: armani.com

Cashmere wool blend jumper with over-sized Chinese New Year tiger embroidery

Versace

The classy capsule collection is an extension of favourites from the Italian brand. Hues of red and gold adorn the glamorous limited edition clothing and accessories.Versace has come up with exclusive variations of their La Medusa and La Greca range.

Lunar Embroidered T-Shirt: Rs. 76,500

Lunar New Year Virgin Wool Dress: Rs. 1,18,200

Lunar New Year Tiger BackPack: Rs. 1,87,000

Resin Medusa Stud Earrings: Rs. 33,400

Available on: versace.com

Lunar New Year Tiger silk shirt

Louis Vuitton

The French Maison’s eccentric edit is titled Precious Tiger and visualises the majestic animal on a range of textiles, homeware and accessories. The collection too is mostly adorned with shades of red and gold.

Precious Tiger Shawl: Rs. 72, 346

Precious Tiger Scarf: Rs. 48, 599

Precious Tiger Square: Rs. 47, 771

Available on: louisvuitton.com