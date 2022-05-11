Precious simplicity

Be it clothes or jewellery, keeping it elegant is the new style statement. Many youngsters now prefer a minimal look even for weddings and other celebrations. A single pendant chain with matching ear studs or a single stone choker with lightweight bracelets will go well with any attire — western or ethnic wear. Ernakulam based jewellery boutique MIRA Jewels by Mark Sara is all about the beauty of minimal jewellery, which is the latest trend among women in the state.

The store, which was launched in 2002, is now popular on social media for its customised gemstone jewellery. One of its owners, Sara Markose, claims gemstone accessories have been in demand in the state lately. “Minimal accessories will help you to achieve an eye-catching, classy, trendy look. Youngsters, especially young brides, prefer it nowadays more than heavy gold jewellery. Daily wear collections comprising minimal pieces, including single stone pendants, bracelets, and earrings which suit the workspace and casual events are also in demand. Earring, pendant sets made from ruby, blue sapphire, and diamonds are preferred more by working women,” she said.

Pearl chokers made of rose quartz and diamond, vintage pearl necklaces made using blue topaz and rose quartz stones, layered pearl necklaces with mugappu in turquoise stones, ruby stone pendants and ear studs are popular minimal statement collections from MIRA. Gemstones or precious stones like diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires are curated in lightweight gold chains.

“These jewels are made using gold. However, ruby, blue topaz, rose quartz and emerald used as single stones or as a mix are also in high demand. New brides opt to wear chokers made using these precious stones as they can be customised. Such gold jewellery is for generations,” says Sara. Sara added that older women prefer simple pearls and coral jewellery apart from gemstones. Layered necklaces and bangles made using rice pearls are also trending among older women.