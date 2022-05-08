Mother’s Day 2022: Pamper your mom with 10 indulging skincare, late gifting options

A little pampering goes a long way to show your love and appreciation for someone. This Mother’s

Day, pamper your mom with a variety of skincare products that will keep her refreshed and

energised throughout the summer.

1. Mcaffeine: Summer Ready Green Tea Kit

Get your mom summer-ready with this refreshing and lightweight green tea kit. Green tea is known

to be a great source of anti-oxidant, that helps detox, sooth,e and hydrate the skin. This specialized kit

by MCaffeine comes with a green tea face wash, face scrub, face serum, night gel, and body lotion

to keep you refreshed all day long. This kit also comes with a complimentary all-purpose pouch

worth 499!

Where to buy: https://www.mcaffeine.com/products/summer-ready-green-tea-kit

2. Igp: Mother’s Day Mani-Pedi Gift Tray with Personalized Card

This Mother’s Day, give your mom the gift of an olive oil-based foot spa specially formulated by igp.

This combo contains a foot mask, foot cream, and foot salt; an exfoliating pumice stone, a soft terry

towel, and a mani-pedi tool kit with a personalise-able card all packed neatly in a wooden box.

Where to buy: https://www.igp.com/p-mother-s-day-mani-pedi-gift-tray-with-personalized-card-155203



3. Giftstoindia: Wellness Secrets Hamper



Light the Soy candle and place the Rosemary-Lavender Potpourri to create a pleasing atmosphere.

Follow up with the Fab India Face & Body Scrub, Fab essentials Wild Rose Bathing Bar, and Embark Purple Perfume, and create your very own home spa for your mom with this hamper.



Where to buy: https://www.giftstoindia24x7.com/i/hfe-wellness-secrets-hamper

4. Mamaearth: Aqua Glow Skin Refreshing Kit for Hydrated & Fresh Skin



If your mom has dry skin, then this would be the perfect gift for her. Enriched with hydrating ingredients like Himalayan Thermal Water and hyaluronic acid, this duo promises to boost hydration for up to 72 hours. The kit includes 3 products, the Aqua glow face wash, gel face moisturiser, and hydrating sunscreen gel that are lightweight and non-sticky.

Where to buy: https://mamaearth.in/product/aqua-glow-skin-refreshing-kit-for-hydrated-fresh-skin

5. Khadi: Green Spa Hamper



Indulge your mom in a complete ayurvedic home-spa experience with the Green Spa Hamper by Khadi. This hamper comes with a Khadi facewash, Neem Tulsi Soap, Scrub, massage oil, moisturiser, and a Plumping Lip Balm. To add to the pampering experience 2 aroma candles along with two face towels and a loofah are included. This ayurvedic combo is perfect to combat summer-induced dryness.

Where to buy:https://www.oyegifts.com/green-spa-hamper

6. Mamaearth: Vitamin C Day Regimen Combo

Vitamin C boosts collagen production and promotes healing of the skin cells, thus reversing aging. It also fights sun damage and gives you that captivating glow we all crave for. Mamaearth has created a daily skincare regimen that comes with a Vitamin C Face Wash, Toner, Face Mask, and Face Cream, promising your mom that alluring glow.

Where to buy: https://mamaearth.in/product/vitamin-c-day-regimen-combo

7. Mirah Belle Naturals: Gift hamper for Mom



Our mom’s like it all organic, right? What better gift than a set of skincare from this home-grown

organic brand? The Mirah Belle Naturals gift hamper consists of a green tea body wash, honey and

milk body lotion, and an exotic avocado collagen refreshing soap along with a rose orchid mature

skin facewash, anti-aging face cream and a surface disinfectant spray. Every product is carefully

selected to ensure a rejuvenating experience.

Where to buy: https://www.fnp.com/gift/gift-hamper-for-mom?pos=1&p=anti-aging-gift-hamper-for-her&cid=YMAL



8. The Body Shop: Vitamin E Skin Hydration Kit



Lather your mom up with a gentle, non-drying Vitamin E Face Wash. Slap on the vitamin E Sheet

Mask for 15 minutes and follow with the light and refreshing Vitamin E Day Cream. Formulated with

hyaluronic acid and raspberry extract, this hydration kit will leave the skin feeling clean, soft,

moisturized, and refreshed.

Where to buy: https://www.thebodyshop.in/vitamin-e-skin-hydration-kit.html



9. The Beauty Co.: Chocolate and Coffee Skin Revitalizing Combo

If your mom is someone who devourers on coffee and chocolate this would make for an ideal deal.

The Beauty Co. Chocolate and Coffee Skin Revitalizing Combo. comes with a Chocolate coffee face

wash, face scrub and face mask, along with Chocolate coffee body wash, body scrub and body

butter. This delicious kit that helps you re-charge your senses and leaves your skin soft and radiant.

Where to buy: https://www.nykaa.com/the-beauty-co-chocolate-coffee-combo-for-skin-revitalizing-set-of-6/p/930424

10. Just Herbs Festive Glow Gift Box



This one-stop bundle makes for a perfect and thoughtful gift option this Mother’s Day with Ayurvedic skincare products. This festive glow gift box comes with a Wild Indian Rose Resurfacing Body Polish Scrub, Kerala Coconut & Wheatgerm Body Butter, and Kimsukadi tail–glow boosting facial oil along with Wild Indian Roses handpicked from Kannauj - the perfume capital of India.

Where to buy: https://www.justherbs.in/products/gift-set-2