Beauty special: Skincare on the go

Tone it right

Vedix’s Antara ClearMatte Pore Refining Facial Toner with Tea Tree and Cucumber work together to reduce acne and redness. Tea tree present in the toner makes skin visibly clear. It unclogs pores and flushes out dirt, pollutants and other impurities. It helps purify skin and add a glow from within. Witch Hazel absorbs excess oils in the skin and helps maintain a pH balance without causing any irritation. Price Rs 359 (100 ml). vedix.com

Supple skin

The Skin Hydrator from a homegrown nutraceutical skincare brand I Am Love, has an ultra-hydrating blend of Lipowheat™, a patented phytoceramide and Amvigour™, another patented amla extract. It delivers steady hydration throughout the day, leaving the skin looking healthy and more illuminated. Blended with the hydration powerhouse Hyaluronic Acid it helps diminish drabness, dryness, and the appearance of fine lines. Price Rs 1,099. imlove.com

Ayurveda glow

The Ayurveda Experience India's Facial-At-Home Combo gives a salon-like facial glow right at home. The combo contains Safranyam Saffron-Light Facial Halo, Varaasa Wand - Face Massager, Shamava Anti-Fatigue Evening Masque and Rufolia Periorbital Eyemulsion. The combo helps to brighten, firm, tone and moisturise the skin without any harmful chemicals or complicated electrical tools. Price Rs 2,589. tae.in

Wonder duo

This ultimate anti-ageing duo of Anti-Ageing Day Cream and Anti-Ageing Night Repair Serum from skincare brand Ciel Skin, works around the clock to keep your skin well hydrated, smooth and bright! The day cream provides essential moisture that replenishes and plumps dry, slackening skin. While you sleep, the serum provides comprehensive rejuvenation and repair for a gorgeous, youthful glow by morning. Price Rs 3,418. cielskincare.com