Product review | Tiny bottle, big impact

Urjasara Hydrating and Replenishing Face Oil has turned out to be quite the saviour. It has been made with an Ayurvedic formula that nourishes the skin with regular use. It’s a must-have product for winter, especially for people with dry and combination skin as it hydrates far better than over-the-counter lotions.

I saw a minor improvement in my skin’s texture too. It healed the redness caused by dry air and fortified the skin’s barrier, making it tighter. The product packs in the antioxidant-rich sesame oil, popularly used for therapeutic massages. The fatty acids present in sesame make the skin clear and soft. There is cardamom in the formulation, which improves blood circulation.

For an instant glow, use it as a primer before applying makeup. Press it into the skin nicely so the surface becomes smooth before you begin. I am not sure if the product is as beneficial for oily skin.

Urjasara Hydrating and Replenishing Face Oil Price: Rs 495

Availability: Kamaayurveda.com; Kama Ayurveda stores