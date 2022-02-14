Here’s how Oregano oil can help you lose weight and lower your cholesterol levels

Most of us are aware of dried oregano seasoning, which is used to flavour food. However, oil extracted from the oregano leaves is also valued for its protective qualities as the presence of healing compound carvacrol is most potent for its healing properties. Oregano oil also has other compounds like thymol and rosmarinic acid which make it a potent antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory agent. Oregano oil is also a rich source of minerals including magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, boron, copper and manganese. Many scientific studies have found out that oregano oil helps in treating indigestion, diarrhea, insect bites, toothaches, and coughs or bronchitis. The presence of antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, anti-parasitic and numerous other medicinal properties in the oil help treat many health issues.

Oregano oil boosts the immune system and improves digestion by increasing the secretion of digestive juices. It balances hormones and therefore aids in the mensuration cycle as well. It acts as an emmenagogue (a substance that improves menstrual flow) and can help a woman reduce her symptoms of oncoming menopause, including mood imbalance and hormonal shifts.

Carvacrol adds anti-inflammatory benefits to the body which not just works internally but also helps in reducing the redness and irritation on the skin. Oregano oil also helps in relieving pain associated with arthritis.

Due to the presence of thymol, this oil helps in relieving congestion and respiratory issues by removing the build-up of phlegm and mucous from the body. It acts as a soothing balm for a throat infection and also helps in controlling sinus issues. You can use two to four drops of oregano essential oil in an oil diffuser for two hours or overnight to help with coughing, congestion and sinus inflammation.

The potent phenol carvacrol of the oil has anti-fungal, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which help in keeping bacterial or candida infections away. Therefore UTI, stomach issues, food poisoning, skin infection etc can be taken care of easily. Add around eight to 10 drops of oregano essential oil to a bottle of hand wash. This will strengthen the cleaning action and bacterial

elimination when used regularly.

Apart from other infections, this oil can also protect one from viral infections and works on improving immunity by stimulating the production of white blood cells. All of these properties can keep our gut healthy. One can also add a few drops of oregano oil in cleaning agents to clean the house, kitchen top and other such surfaces.

Due to antioxidant properties present in phenols, oregano oil neutralises free radicals from our body which also slows down the aging process.