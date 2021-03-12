Customised Ayurveda brand, Vedix, recently launched their skincare line and one of the most interesting things we noted about it is how personalised it is. Upon complete understanding of your doshas, after you take a survey, products are handpicked for you and you can choose to avail them on a subscription basis. Chaitanya Nallan, co-founder and CEO of the label, informs “We attempt to leverage the core of Ayurveda where every individual is treated differently based on her prakruti. We all are born with some combination of Vata-Pitta-Kapha combination that determines our core nature (prakruti).” He adds that at times some imbalance might occur given one’s lifestyle and the brands sets to address that.

ALSO READ: Sania Mirza reveals she only uses baby-friendly skincare products



We later learn that they have combined long-drawn hours of intensive research, collaboration with experts and historical evidence on Ayurveda. “We have created a detailed evaluation process to offer our customers a hyper-personal remedy, backed by modern technology and the goodness of organic ingredients,” elaborates the co-founder who launched the brand in 2017 along with Sangram Simha, and Veerendra Shivhare.

Customised skincare from Vedix

After their haircare line found favour with the patrons, they thought a skincare regimen would be an apt extension. “While working on that we emphasised on the components of our cleanser, moisturiser and an active, used for treating specific problems. We also created products that can help people tackle acne, tan, pigmentation and ageing,” informs Chaitanya. They tell us that the products are rooted in principles of Vayasthapana (age-defying), Varnya (brighten skin-glow), Sandhaniya (cell regeneration), Vranaropana (healing), Tvachya (nurturing), Shothahara (anti-inflammatory), Tvachagnivardhani (strengthening skin metabolism) and Tvagrasayana, thereby helping one age gracefully.

Look out for their non-foaming cleansers, moisturisers for three different skin types (dry, oily and normal) and four types of serums for four concerns - acne, tan, pigmentation and anti-ageing. Ingredients are carefully chosen as that aim at solving the problem. We are told that their base ingredients offer a combination of sugar, salt, glycerin and jojoba oil, which they claim are skin-friendly. Moisturisers combine the goodness of aloe vera, lotus, liquorice and red sandalwood, whereas serums treat specific concerns and are tailored to suit varying needs.





Available online. Rs 999 upwards.