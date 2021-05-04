Our wardrobes and accessories change as the seasons change and so do our eating choices, but what most people don’t realise is that our skincare ingredients need to be switched too as we transition from one season to another. It is May already and even though we love summers, there are things about it that don’t thrill us as much like dehydration, clogged pores, skin breakouts, dull skin among other things.

So to get a grip on the hero ingredients that one should include in their summer skincare routine, we reached out to experts at Aureana, a skincare brand that offers all-natural, paraben and chemical-free products. And, here’s what they have to say:

Vitamin C

Exposing your skin to the blazing summer sun often results in collagen damage and hyper-pigmentation. Vitamin C is known for its powerful antioxidant properties. It promotes the stimulation of collagen which reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and also inhibits the enzymes that produce melanin in the skin. Although you should include Vitamin C in your skincare routine throughout the year but it’s especially essential during the summer months. Recommended: Aureana’s Vitamin C infused brightening serum for the best results.



Niacinamide

Niacinamide is the ultimate super ingredient for skincare. Popularly known as vitamin B3, it is used topically and is highly effective in preventing skin damage by the harmful UV rays, and it is why Niacinamide is often found in SPF products. It is also known to improve the skin’s natural barrier function which means that any product with niacinamide will help in making your skin smooth and supple.



Tea tree oil

Tea Tree oil has antibacterial, antifungal and antiseptic properties, making it an ideal product if you have oily skin. It is considered one of the most effective ways to treat acne, not just on the face but also on the back, arms and chest as well. The oil also helps in disinfecting pores and drying out blackheads as well as reducing the inflammation and lightening scars, and you must include it in your summer skincare routine.