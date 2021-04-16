As the days get hotter and weather conditions become more humid, you might be tempted to ditch the sunscreen, especially when you think that you don’t need it as you work from home! That could potentially be quite damaging for your skin! Experts say, a broad-spectrum sunscreen is an absolute must, be it rain or shine, and even as you work from home! Here are a few options that you might easily find online in India or at a retailer near you:

1.The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA ++++ and claims to help guard your skin against UVA, UVB and their revised formula label promises the lotion is lightweight, non-greasy and comprises red algae extract and the antioxidant vitamin C. Rs 2,495 upwards.

2.K-beauty enthusiasts, take note! LANEIGE Watery Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ has a light texture but promises hydration too. Rs 1,650 upwards.

3.The Rovectin Skin Essentials Aqua Soothing UV Protector is yet another Korean beauty find that

could work for blemish-prone, sensitive skin. Rs 1,999 upwards.





4.Suntique I'M PURE PERFECT CICA, is for those who like physical sunscreen filters, with added benefits of the calming ingredient, Centella Asiatica, and moisturizing Galactomyces ferment filtrate. Rs 1,290 upwards.

5.Skin Essentials Aqua Soothing UV Protector SPF50+ PA++++ offers a bonus of the component, Selaginella Lepidophylla, that promises to leave your skin feeling moisturised, says the brand. They also have a patented ingredient Pollustop. At Rs 1,999.



6.SoulTree Sun Protection Cream SPF 30 Aloe & Green Tea is an Ayurvedic Sun Protection Cream with ingredients like aloe, green tea extract and olive oil. Given the number of emollients present in the formula, it might work better for someone with dry skin.



7.Kaya offers a non-greasy sunscreen - Sun Defense Sensitive Sunscreen - that claims to be lightweight and formulated with sensitive skin in mind. At Rs 770.

8.DermDoc Sun Protection Gel Cream with SPF 30 PA+++ makes for a lightweight texture, is gel-based, and the label says it has a fast-absorbing formula. Rs 249 upwards.

9.Dermafique’s Soleil Defense Range has developed an evolutionary full light technology that targets 360° sun spectrum, says the brand. Rs 599 upwards.

10.Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Dermashade SPF 30 is a non -oily option. It would be much welcome for those who dislike an oily film on their skin as it offers a mattifying formula. Rs 575 upwards.