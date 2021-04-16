This keto meal subscription service claims to have reversed diabetes and kidney failure. And we believe it when we hear that there are not one but two doctors who co-founded it. Keto Kadai is the brainchild of Karthik Raja (dermatologist) and Mohammed M (general physician) — both of whom turned to this lifestyle with hectic patient schedules and limited time to exercise. What’s more, this service goes beyond a menu that has minimal carbs and is delivered to your doorstep. “It is designed to measure your growth, so this doesn’t become something you try and give up,” says doctor Mohammed. To sign up, clients are required to submit a form listing their three-month health goals and a blood test, alongside their taste preferences.

Egg chicken wrap





While the venture is less than a month old, we’re told by Dr Karthik (who lost 25 kilos in three months) and later helped family members reverse their diabetes — that patients have been reaching out to him over several years for effective diet plans. And what began with treating ailments under his specialty like psoriasis and autoimmune skin disorders quickly broadened to a wider spectrum — covering obesity, hypertension and thyroid. Their cloud kitchen, with operations in Royapettah that now offers backend support, that is both affordable and sustainable — is an extension of this already thriving practice, with over 2,500 patients and counting.

Garden salad





We got a taste of what is on the menu when we were delivered lunch boxes with fresh flavours and satiating portion sizes. The Double Patty Burger of minced chicken (swapping patties for buns) and not skipping the actual patty in the centre — rolls out quite the revelation. Could we request all our burgers be made this way? Salads are tossed with citrus-y dressings of lemon and high-quality olive oil. We tried the Metro Salad with lettuce, yellow and green bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, broccoli and cubes of cheddar cheese that pop in sharp contrast. Egg enthusiasts can try the Egg Chicken Wrap (where the wrap is essentially an omelette!) and the Anda Tikia (a cutlet of boiled eggs, coconut powder and a secret spice mix!) “We plan to launch baked goods and desserts in the coming months,” says Dr Mohammed. This is in addition to setting up pick-up joints in and around Chennai for easy accessibility to customers.

Weekly trials start at INR 4,999 for three meals a day. Packages are customized to suit your allergies, goals and lifestyle. INR 15,999 upwards.