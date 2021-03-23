As much as Holi, the festival of colours, can be fun to celebrate, it can also wreak havoc on our hair and skin if the right precautions are not taken, according to noted hair and makeup artist Nilam Kenia.

Nilam has worked with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and Sara Ali Khan.

She has recommended some useful lessons for the hair and skincare regime. “Don’t colour your hair, especially light colours or highlights or blonde, before Holi since the Holi colours’ particles settle in our hair shaft and stain the hair colour. One must apply a generous amount of hair oil and try to tie a bandana or scarf to protect hair further,” she says.

Similarly, Nilam says any major treatment of skin can make it more sensitive to the particles and open pores up, which might result in skin damage.

Nilam Kenia

She also suggests that organic colours are the best to play with during Holi. “Avoid playing with synthetic and metallic colours that contain lead, which is hazardous to not only hair and skin but also your health. You could play with organic colours that wash away easily,” Nilam explains.

After Holi, Nilam says cleaning hair and skin with gentle cleansers and moisturizing the skin is a must.

Moving on to talk about daily routines, she says regular oiling of hair is necessary. However, oiling isn’t recommended if one gets boils on the scalp.

According to her, a common mistake that everybody makes after an oil massage is immediately washing their hair. Nilam says this practice could cause hair damage. “Massaging the scalp with oil improves blood circulation to the hair roots, making them stronger. This also coats and protects the hair shaft,” she adds.

Speaking about skincare, the makeup artist believes eating nutritious food plays a key role in nourishing the skin. “Foods that are rich in protein and Omega 3 are good for the skin. Apart from a healthy balanced diet, exercise and drinking an adequate amount of water is very important for skin and hair health,” she concludes.