Bollywood singer Aditi Paul’s Rang will add more fun and rhythm to your Holi celebrations this year. Infused with the elements of jazz, the hit number talks about being in love madly and deriving strength and courage to fight all odds. Infusing different facets of love – trust, playfulness, and above all the euphoria, Rang enraptures the soul with the passionate voice of Aditi rendering the essence of the tenderness so feelingly penned by Pinky Poonawala. Adding flare to the song is the flamboyant beatboxing by Ashay Sharma, thus capturing the throbbing of the heart that one feels when passionately in love. Equally scintillating is the accompaniment on guitars lead by the versatile Mayukh Sarkar and bass played by R Jayant.

“Rang talks about immersing oneself in the passion of love and realise the true meaning of life. The different facets of love are intertwined exquisitely with the melody of the song,” said Aditi, the voice behind Ang Laga De from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

In fact, the Kolkata-born singer had a special reason to release the song during Holi. “Holi is a celebration of colours, which my song, Rang, is all about, and it’s a pan-Indian celebration. So, hopefully, it will touch the right chord,” said Aditi. The recording was done by students of TAFA Institute, a result of a vision of two national award-winning record engineers and sound designers — Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal.

Aditi believes there is a resurgence in Indian indie music now based on the shift towards an open acceptance from the audience. “The social media has provided a vast platform with ample sources of information and research available and the freedom to experiment and explore new avenues,” said the singer, who lent her voice for Rajinikanth starrer multilingual film Lingaa under the music direction of AR Rahman.

Presently, Aditi is finalising a set of indie releases, which are all her compositions. She is also collaborating with other independent artistes and a few of her Bollywood projects will soon release.