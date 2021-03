Suneet Varma pulled out all the stops with a collection that was a riot of bright, vibrant pinks and yellows, while Masaba did not disappoint, serving up her signature quirky prints. Gauri & Nainika too impressed with the line-up of floral dresses with romantic detailing like ruffles and bows. Take a look at the highlights of Day of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, below:

A dress from Gauri & Nainika's collection

Ensembles from Gauri & Nainika's collection

From Masaba's showcase at FDCI x LFW

From Masaba's showcase at FDCI x LFW

A look from P.E.L.L.A

Looks from P.E.L.L.A

A model walks the ramp for Outryt

From the Outryt showcase

A look from Nidhi Yasha

Models in Suneet Varma's collection