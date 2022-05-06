Give your mom a grand treat this Mother’s Day at ITC Hotels

The city is all geared up to make the day special for moms and if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience then check in at ITC Royal Bengal or ITC Sonar. This Mother’s Day the star property has curated a menu that’s grand and full of unique flavours. Book a table at Grand Market Pavilion and indulge the masterchef of your home with delectable like Vietnamese Pho, GMP Signature Chaats, international grills including vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties, Black Sesame Pork, Salt Crusted Fish, Metiabruj Gosht Biryani, Murgh Malai Kebab Stir Fried Chicken among many other delicacies from across the length and breadth of the country.

You can also experience the culinary grandeur at home with One of a Kind Cake Selection that brings exquisitely crafted gourmet cakes at the doorsteps. Choose from Forêt Noir, a Hungarian Sour Cherry Confit, Turkish Hazelnut Praline, Baked Chocolate Gateau, Pistachio & Basil Jaconde sponge, Red Velvet Cheesecake and Banoffee. There’s also Biryani & Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels, a signature preparation perfectly portioned for a party of four and more.

GMP buffet available at Rs 2250 + taxes

One of a Kind Cake Selection starts at Rs 3750 plus taxes onwards, available on 24 hours pre-order