Mother's Day: A list of things that can make her feel special

Tribe Amrapali

If your mother is a jewellery fanatic but loves to go subtle, we suggest you check out Tribe Amrapali’s silver gold plated range of chic necklaces, earrings and pendants. The designs give a modern spin to elements taken out of Indian folklore. Their Mother’s day special range includes silver gold plated Navratna Oval Star Earrings, Krishna Thanjavur painting silver pearl necklace, silver Padma Dholki thread necklace and so on.

Where: tribeamrapali.com

Price: Rs. 7725 onwards

Avior Jewels

For the ones who like sleek and elegant pieces, Avior Jewels’ exclusive collection can be a perfect choice. Designed by local artisans from Jaipur, their collection is a treasure chest of minimalistic pendants, stackable rings and charms.

Where: Instagram: @avior.jewels

Price: Rs. 1200 onwards

Kohinoor Jewellers

Bring the rainbow spectrum to your mother with a gift from Agra based jewellery brand Kohinoor Jewellers. The label is known for colourful stone studded pieces in eye-catching shapes and designs. Their Mother’s Day curated selection boasts exquisite of craftsmanship to ensure that it lasts a lifetime.

Where: Contact: +91-562-2230027; Store: 41, M.G Road, Agra 282001

Price: On Request

Paksha

There can’t be a perfect gift designed to express your love for your mother, but a stunning piece of jewellery always tops the list. This Mother’s Day, Paksha by Tarinika celebrates motherhood with their special collection – Irya. The collection includes lightweight pieces, necklaces, rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. Every piece is designed keeping this special occasion in mind.

Where: paksha.com

Price: Rs. 2600 onwards

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

Pick from the Mother’s day collection at PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta if you are in the mood to give your mother some heavyweight, exquisite jewellery with intricate designs. The collection includes gorgeous diamond earrings, stunning necklaces in gold and diamond as well as gold-diamond bracelets suitable for all occasions.

Where: Instagram: @ppjewellers_official;

Store: F-47, South Extension, Block F, South Extension I, New Delhi, Delhi 110049

&

2700 Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi – 110005

Price: On Request

Entice by KGK

With Mother's Day around the corner, Entice by KGK, 1905 has launched a lightweight diamond jewellery collection for Mother's Day. Keeping in mind the subtle and simple look, Entice by KGK has unveiled the new lightweight diamond collection range for this beautiful occasion. The collection aims to create beautiful pieces for mothers who want to wear quality jewellery on a regular basis.

Where: Website: entice.in; Store: Bor ivali East, Mumbai & MI Road, Jaipur

Price: On request

Traveller’s Paradise

A classic bag can never go out of style, and it is essential for mothers who balance between work and home tirelessly. Pick one of these quintessential fashion accessories to pamper your mother, grandmother, mom-in-law or yourself this Mother’s day. We have sorted a list of premium brands for you

Tumi

If your mother is a wanderer at heart, there can’t be a better gift than TUMI’s range of travel and business bags. A milieu of modern silhouettes and durable features, TUMI has put together a selection of products in a wide range of categories such as Continental Carry-On Suitcase, Ruma Crossbody, Carson Backpack, Madina Cosmetic Bag, and many more.

Where: Instagram: @tumitravel; Website: tumi.com

Price: Rs. 17, 000 onwards

Michael Kors

Mothers deserve recognition for the hard work they put in on a daily basis, and even a small present can go a long way toward letting her know she is cherished and appreciated. Sought after for its bag collection, Michael Kors can make the perfect gift to appreciate your beloved mom.

Where: Instagram: @michaelkors

Price: On Request

Interior Story

Our mothers are undoubtedly some of the best interior decorators out there. Take this opportunity to gift her some niche home décor items that she would love to treasure. We have picked out a few brands:

Junekeri Homes

Established by mother-daughter duo Ayeesha and Sudha, the home décor label can be a great option to pick some unique items from. The brand celebrates the heritage of India's oldest handicrafts. Established in 2020, the name Junekari is inspired by the word 'Junkeri', referring to Jugnu - a firefly.

Where: Website: junekerihomes.com; Instagram: @junekeri_

Price: Rs. 400 onwards

Nestasia

Home décor items do not just serve the purpose of decking up your home but double up as memorable pieces that signify love and bonding. Pick cute, edgy pieces from Nestasia to make an ever-lasting impression on your mother.

Where: Instagram: @nestasia.in

Price: Rs. 50 onwards, up till Rs. 33, 870

Villeroy & Boch

For a more focused décor brand, check out products from Villeroy & Boch who specialise in kitchen and dining items. Take the opportunity this Mother’s day to replace the items in that cupboard full of ceramics at your parents' home. Choose from a wide range of premium ceramic items from this Germany based brand.

Where: villeroy-boch.asia; Instagram: @villeroyboch

Price: On Request

Beauty Freak

It’s peak summer and now is the time for some extra skincare. Gift your mother some nourishing and toxin-free skincare products this Mother’s Day to make her feel loved. Here’s what we picked:

The Mom’s Co.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to show mom just how much she means to you. On top of giving her a call, emptying the dishwasher, or treating her to a special meal, giving her a thoughtful gift is a great way to show just how much you care. Help your Mom relax, rejuvenate and indulge in some self-care with clean beauty gift sets by The Moms Co.

Where: Website: themomsco.com

Price: Rs. 1689 onwards for Mother’s Day special range

Mom to Be Complete Gift Set

Indalo

If you’re wondering what to pick up for your travelling mom, the perfect gift may just be to help her with a good hair day. Indalo, a natural hair colour brand has curated the best hair-care products to make sure moms will always have a perfect hair day with the 50% discount offer for the special occasion of Mother’s Day.

Where: Website: indalo.in; Instagram: @indalo.in

Price: Rs. 279 onwards

Indalo White Tea Aloe Vera Conditioner

Saltpetre

This Mother’s Day, Saltpetre’s eco-friendly gifts will help your mom reduce her carbon footprint while still getting her something she'll obsess over. Spoil all the special women in your life — mom, grandma, mother-in-law with gifts from Saltpetre’s range of organic beauty products, fashion and home décor collection.

Where: Website: iamsaltpetre.com

Price: Rs. 350 onwards

Caffeine Kick

Who doesn’t love a warm cup of freshly brewed java? If your mother is one of them who can’t imagine life without coffee yet summers are too humid to enjoy a cup, give her Cold Coffee Kit by Sleepy Owl. Your mother deserves some caffeine pampering and this gifting choice adds a brownie point as you can sneak in a cup if you are working or studying till late at night.

Where: sleepyowl.co

Price: Rs. 1675

Gourmet Expo

Sprig carved a niche in taste innovation with baking products, speciality spices, sweet spreads, hot & sweet sauces, flavourings, sugars & salts, pastes, finishing oils and much more under its umbrella. If you consider your mother to be the best chef in the world, consider giving her organic products with no alcohol, preservatives or synthetic additives.

Where: Instagram; @spriggourmet

Price: Rs. 99 onwards

I’m Smelling Good

Leave a lingering impression with one of the classiest gift options out there- a bottle of perfume. Give her the Shero perfume from the house of Vanesa that has floral under notes made of lily and rich essential oils. The products are guaranteed to be long-lasting and safe on the skin.

Where: Available on Flipkart

Price: Rs. 299