Mother's Day: A list of things that can make her feel special
Take her out for dinner, or shower her with tokens of love. Here’s what you can do
Classy pieces of jewellery can never fail to mesmerise mothers when it comes to gifting. Moreover, a timeless piece of jewellery from their beloved children is sure to bring a smile to their faces. We have a solution for every type of jewellery lover listed below
Tribe Amrapali
If your mother is a jewellery fanatic but loves to go subtle, we suggest you check out Tribe Amrapali’s silver gold plated range of chic necklaces, earrings and pendants. The designs give a modern spin to elements taken out of Indian folklore. Their Mother’s day special range includes silver gold plated Navratna Oval Star Earrings, Krishna Thanjavur painting silver pearl necklace, silver Padma Dholki thread necklace and so on.
Where: tribeamrapali.com
Price: Rs. 7725 onwards
Avior Jewels
For the ones who like sleek and elegant pieces, Avior Jewels’ exclusive collection can be a perfect choice. Designed by local artisans from Jaipur, their collection is a treasure chest of minimalistic pendants, stackable rings and charms.
Where: Instagram: @avior.jewels
Price: Rs. 1200 onwards
Kohinoor Jewellers
Bring the rainbow spectrum to your mother with a gift from Agra based jewellery brand Kohinoor Jewellers. The label is known for colourful stone studded pieces in eye-catching shapes and designs. Their Mother’s Day
Where: Contact: +91-562-2230027; Store: 41, M.G Road, Agra 282001
Price: On Request
Paksha
There can’t be a perfect gift designed to express your love for your mother, but a stunning piece of jewellery always tops the list. This Mother’s Day, Paksha by Tarinika celebrates motherhood with their special collection – Irya. The collection includes lightweight pieces, necklaces, rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. Every piece is designed keeping this special occasion in mind.
Where: paksha.com
Price: Rs. 2600 onwards
PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta
Pick from the Mother’s day collection at PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta if you are in the mood to give your mother some heavyweight, exquisite jewellery with intricate designs. The collection includes gorgeous diamond earrings, stunning necklaces in gold and diamond as well as gold-diamond bracelets suitable for all occasions.
Where: Instagram: @ppjewellers_official;
Store: F-47, South Extension, Block F, South Extension I, New Delhi, Delhi 110049
&
2700 Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi – 110005
Price: On Request
Entice by KGK
With Mother's Day around the corner, Entice by KGK, 1905 has launched a lightweight diamond jewellery collection for Mother's Day. Keeping in mind the subtle and simple look, Entice by KGK has unveiled the new lightweight diamond collection range for this beautiful occasion. The collection aims to create beautiful pieces for mothers who want to wear quality jewellery on a regular basis.
Where: Website: entice.in; Store: Bor
Price: On request
Traveller’s Paradise
A classic bag can never go out of style, and it is essential for mothers who balance between work and home tirelessly. Pick one of these quintessential fashion accessories to pamper your mother, grandmother, mom-in-law or yourself this Mother’s day. We have sorted a list of premium brands for you
Tumi
If your mother is a wanderer at heart, there can’t be a better gift than TUMI’s range of travel and business bags. A milieu of modern silhouettes and durable features, TUMI has put together a selection of products in a wide range of categories such as Continental Carry-On Suitcase, Ruma Crossbody, Carson Backpack, Madina Cosmetic Bag, and many more.
Where: Instagram: @tumitravel; Website: tumi.com
Price: Rs. 17, 000 onwards
Michael Kors
Mothers deserve recognition for the hard work they put in on a daily basis, and even a small present can go a long way toward letting her know she is cherished and appreciated. Sought after for its bag collection, Michael Kors can make the perfect gift to appreciate your beloved mom.
Where: Instagram: @michaelkors
Price: On Request
Interior Story
Our mothers are undoubtedly some of the best interior decorators out there. Take this opportunity to gift her some niche home décor items that she would love to treasure. We have picked out a few brands:
Junekeri Homes
Established by mother-daughter duo Ayeesha and Sudha, the home décor label can be a great option to pick some unique items from. The brand celebrates the heritage of India's oldest handicrafts. Established in 2020, the name Junekari is inspired by the word 'Junkeri', referring to Jugnu - a firefly.
Where: Website: junekerihomes.com; Instagram: @junekeri_
Price: Rs. 400 onwards
Nestasia
Home décor items do not just serve the purpose of decking up your home but double up as memorable pieces that signify love and bonding. Pick cute, edgy pieces from Nestasia to make an ever-lasting impression on your mother.
Where: Instagram: @nestasia.in
Price: Rs. 50 onwards, up till Rs. 33, 870
Villeroy & Boch
For a more focused décor brand, check out products from Villeroy & Boch who specialise in kitchen and dining items. Take the opportunity this Mother’s day to replace the items in that cupboard full of ceramics at your parents' home. Choose from a wide range of premium ceramic items from this Germany based brand.
Where: villeroy-boch.asia; Instagram: @villeroyboch
Price: On Request
Beauty Freak
It’s peak summer and now is the time for some extra skincare. Gift your mother some nourishing and toxin-free skincare products this Mother’s Day to make her feel loved. Here’s what we picked:
The Mom’s Co.
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to show mom just how much she means to you. On top of giving her a call, emptying the dishwasher, or treating her to a special meal, giving her a thoughtful gift is a great way to show just how much you care. Help your Mom relax, rejuvenate and indulge in some self-care with clean beauty gift sets by The Moms Co.
Where: Website: themomsco.com
Price: Rs. 1689 onwards for Mother’s Day special range
Indalo
If you’re wondering what to pick up for your travelling mom, the perfect gift may just be to help her with a good hair day. Indalo, a natural hair colour brand has curated the best hair-care products to make sure moms will always have a perfect hair day with the 50% discount offer for the special occasion of Mother’s Day.
Where: Website: indalo.in; Instagram: @indalo.in
Price: Rs. 279 onwards
Saltpetre
This Mother’s Day, Saltpetre’s eco-friendly gifts will help your mom reduce her carbon footprint while still getting her something she'll obsess over. Spoil all the special women in your life — mom, grandma, mother-in-law with gifts from Saltpetre’s range of organic beauty products, fashion and home décor collection.
Where: Website: iamsaltpetre.com
Price: Rs. 350 onwards
Caffeine Kick
Who doesn’t love a warm cup of freshly brewed java? If your mother is one of them who can’t imagine life without coffee yet summers are too humid to enjoy a cup, give her Cold Coffee Kit by Sleepy Owl. Your mother deserves some caffeine pampering and this gifting choice adds a brownie point as you can sneak in a cup if you are working or studying till late at night.
Where: sleepyowl.co
Price: Rs. 1675
Gourmet Expo
Sprig carved a niche in taste innovation with baking products, speciality spices, sweet spreads, hot & sweet sauces, flavourings, sugars & salts, pastes, finishing oils and much more under its umbrella. If you consider your mother to be the best chef in the world, consider giving her organic products with no alcohol, preservatives or synthetic additives.
Where: Instagram; @spriggourmet
Price: Rs. 99 onwards
I’m Smelling Good
Leave a lingering impression with one of the classiest gift options out there- a bottle of perfume. Give her the Shero perfume from the house of Vanesa that has floral under notes made of lily and rich essential oils. The products are guaranteed to be long-lasting and safe on the skin.
Where: Available on Flipkart
Price: Rs. 299