Dia Mirza's co-ord set by Ankur and Priyanka Modi is a lesson in versatile spring fashion 

Fashion, at the moment, is all about versatility. This shift from pieces that suit one occasion to ensembles that turn into office and party wear owes to the pandemic if anything.

Most of us were stuck at home and transitioned our nightwear into corporate attire, giving rise to make-shift fashion. While gowns that can be paired with a belt for meetings and drop neckpieces for cocktails are in trend, co-ord sets continue to rule the game.

A co-ord set is a smart investment. For the price you pay, you can churn out close to five outfits if you have a strong styling game. You can wear the set as is or use the pieces separately.

One particular co-ord set that recently caught our eye for its adaptability was styled by Dia Mirza. The winter camel-hued set by designer duo Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi perfectly meets everyday luxury fashion needs.

Take a look at her photos here:

Her ensemble, priced at INR 49,950, comes in four sizes. It includes a jacket, an inner and a skirt, all light-wool based, perfect for when the spring breeze takes over. The jacket comes with intricate wool thread carvings on the arms and at the back. The skirt, on the other hand, features a wrap pattern.

Dia rounded her look with flushed makeup in shades of nude pink and opted for pitch-black mascara. For her hair, the Bollywood actress rocked beach curls with a centre partition. Tell us if you liked her look @indulgexpress Twitter.