Six underrated Sneaker brands that deserve more recognition

In the world of sneakers, the spotlight is often dominated by industry giants like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, known for their high-profile collaborations and massive marketing campaigns. However, beneath this mainstream fame lies a realm of underrated brands that are equally deserving of attention for their exceptional designs, impeccable craftsmanship, and significant contributions to sneaker culture. In this article, we embark on a journey to explore some of the most underrated brands in the sneaker industry, encouraging enthusiasts to discover these hidden treasures waiting to be unearthed.

New Balance: beyond the 990 Series

New Balance 550s

New Balance, once overlooked, has recently gained popularity in fashion circles. However, its offerings extend beyond the widely acclaimed 990 series. Delving deeper into New Balance's catalogue reveals a plethora of diverse silhouettes, including the 550s, 9060, and the MADE in England line. These models harmoniously blend retro aesthetics with modern comfort, catering to both leisurely wear and athletic pursuits. Embrace the charm of versatility with New Balance, a brand that demands a spot on your radar.

Also read: Worth the kicks: Sneaker market on rise globally

Lanvin: a luxurious sneaker revelation

Lanvin Leather Curb Sneakers

Lanvin, renowned for its luxurious fashion collections, has also carved a niche in the sneaker industry. Under the creative direction of Grammy-winning artist Future, Lanvin's sneakers possess an unparalleled allure, setting them apart from their competitors. With innovative designs and meticulous attention to detail, Lanvin's footwear emerges as a hidden treasure for ardent sneaker enthusiasts seeking uniqueness in every step.

Louis Vuitton: luxury and style in every step

New LV x YK Louis Vuitton trainer sneakers

Synonymous with opulence and style, Louis Vuitton extends its grandeur to an impressive lineup of sneakers. While the famous Virgil Abloh collaborations have captivated the world, the brand has much more to offer luxury sneakerheads. Louis Vuitton's sneakers embody a harmonious blend of premium materials, elegant aesthetics, and exceptional comfort, rendering them an indispensable addition to any sophisticated sneaker collection.

Umbro: an unsung hero of iconic designs

OFF WHITE x Umbro "Coach" Sneakers

Amid the resurgence of dad shoes in contemporary fashion, Umbro stands as an unsung hero in the realm of iconic products. Despite its legacy in crafting exceptional sneakers, Umbro often remains unnoticed amid the sneaker giants. Yet, the brand continues to produce designs that seamlessly fuse style and functionality. For those seeking classic designs with a hint of nostalgia, Umbro is undoubtedly a brand that deserves recognition.

BAPE: a triumphant comeback

Rewind to the early 2000s and BAPE's Bapesta sneakers ruled the streets. Now, with the revival of Y2K fashion, BAPE is set to reclaim its throne with a powerful comeback. Featuring a distinctive star logo and eye-catching designs, Bapestas exude timeless appeal that continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. Keep a keen eye on BAPE for exciting releases that effortlessly fuse streetwear aesthetics with premium quality.

MSCHF: provocative sneaker artistry

While not conforming to the conventional mould of sneaker brands, MSCHF demands a special mention for its groundbreaking creations. Each product from MSCHF serves as a provocative piece of art that sparks thought-provoking conversations. From the controversial Lil Nas X Satan Shoes to quirky collaborations like big red boots and Crocs, MSCHF's unique approach to design and storytelling elevates them to a brand worth exploring for those who crave the extraordinary.

Also read: Five ultra-light shoes to make your summer runs fun

The sneaker industry's vast landscape houses a multitude of innovative designs and brands that often remain overshadowed by the glitz and glamour of mainstream giants. These underrated brands offer a fresh and distinctive perspective to sneaker culture, boasting styles that exude individuality and craftsmanship that ensures premium quality. For those seeking authenticity and exclusivity, the allure of these hidden gems awaits exploration in the vibrant world of sneakers.