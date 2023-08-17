Mrunal Thakur exudes elegance as she dons a Rajesh Pratap Singh gown blending tradition and modernity

Popular for her acting prowess and impeccable fashion sensibilities, Mrunal Thakur has once again taken the spotlight. Effortlessly transitioning from resplendent saris to sophisticated pantsuits, Mrunal continues to epitomize fashion excellence. Her recent post featuring her in a resplendent kurta-style gown is a testament to her innate style.

The creative genius behind Mrunal's stunning ensemble is none other than celebrated fashion maestro Rajesh Pratap Singh, while celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani masterfully curated her look.

Thursday marked a delightful surprise for Mrunal's fans as she shared a captivating series of photos on Instagram donning the gown. She captioned the post, “A harmonious fusion of classic and contemporary craftsmanship, steeped in cultural richness and intricate detailing—this is what draws me to Rajesh Pratap Singh's creations.”

The outfit, in a captivating russet hue, boasts full sleeves, a modest neckline, a form-fitting button-adorned bodice, and an enticing front slit. With the skilled touch of makeup artist Lochan, Mrunal embraced a palette of nude eyeshadow, elegantly elongated lashes coated with mascara, precisely executed winged eyeliner, smoky kohl-rimmed eyes, subtly contoured cheeks, and a subtle nude lip shade—forming a harmonious blend.

Hairstylist Deepali Deokar contributed to the overall minimalistic allure by gracing Mrunal with soft, cascading curls framed by a chic black hairband, fostering an effortlessly graceful aesthetic.

Mrunal's choice of accessories adheres to a refined ethos. The pièce de résistance—oversized statement pearl earrings from PipaBella—perfectly complemented her glamorous demeanour, rounding off the ensemble with finesse and panache.

