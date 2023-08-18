Celebrate Onam with Fabindia’s quintessential clothing and home decor edit

During the enchanting Onam festivities in August, the picturesque scenes of women gracefully adorned in Kasavu saris, their hair intricately woven with flowers, and men confidently draped in mundus while indulging in the delectable Onam Sadya are a customary sight in Kerala. Capturing the very essence of this celebratory occasion, Fabindia introduces its illustrious Onam edit.

From the Onam edit

The collection is a symphony of colours, traditions, and jubilations elegantly weaved into handcrafted apparel and home décor pieces.This curated assemblage encompasses handloom and Chanderi saris, each intricately embroidered with jaal patterns that resonate in the quintessential shades of pristine white and resplendent gold. The ensemble further encompasses traditional ethnic attire, including kurtas crafted from luxurious silk blends, lightweight cotton, and airy linen, adorned with zari prints that pay homage to heritage.

silk kurtas

Silk dupattas, adorned with the delicate embellishments of gota patti and resplendent floral motifs, along with the exquisite weaves of jaal and glistening sequins, join the ensemble in elegant cohesion. You can also check-out the floral-printed dresses, adding a delightful element to the celebratory wardrobe.

From the collection

The home accessories exude a warm luminance of the festival. Brass lamps, ornate urlis, and gleaming diyas, all poised to grace the beautiful pookalams with their radiant presence. Adding to the festive ambiance are the exquisite floral-printed tea sets, fragrant incense sticks, and ornate gift boxes, embodying the essence of thoughtful gifting. This collection stands as an eloquent tribute to the spirit of the harvest festival.



