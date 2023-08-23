Kiara Advani picks a radiant yellow salwar kameez for her airport spotting

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has positioned herself as a frontrunner in the realm of fashion, captivating audiences not only through her opulent photoshoots but also her understated yet stylish airport ensembles, ranging from casuals to ethnic wear. The artiste was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night, Kiara Advani Traditional look elegance in a vibrant yellow kurta paired with yellow salwar.

Complementing her attire, Kiara opted for matching Kolhapuri sandals and let her hair cascade freely. With subtle makeup, and her eyes accentuated by well-defined kohl, she beautifully harmonised her look with traditional aesthetics. Despite her brisk pace towards her waiting car, the persistent presence of paparazzi prompted her to pause briefly, striking a pose for the cameras before stepping into her vehicle.

Also read: India Couture Week has a grand opening; Kiara Advani turns showstopper

A video capturing her arrival at the airport was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page sending her fans into a frenzy of admiration. Many fans took to the comments to share their reactions. One fan said, “Kiara is the prettiest soul alive,” while another showered her with affectionate kiss emojis, labelling her as “cute looking.” A comment read, “Here comes the 'sunshine'... ironically, at midnight.” Another user wrote, “She looks pretty, love her kurta.”

Kiara's penchant for fashion never ceases to astound her fanbase. Just over the weekend, she made an eye-catching appearance at film producer Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday celebration alongside her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, donning a charming tulle dress that many deemed the highlight of the party's attire.

Simultaneously, Kiara treated her followers with fresh snapshots from an alluring photoshoot. For the shoot, she selected a black-panelled gown boasting a daring thigh-high slit, further solidifying her status as a fashion maven.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others attend Ritesh Sidhwani's lavish birthday bash

On the work front, Kiara has an array of promising projects. Her upcoming Telugu-language film Game Changer, in which she stars alongside RRR actor Ram Charan, has generated considerable buzz. According to reports, she will also be seen in War 2, along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.