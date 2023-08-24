Aditi Rao Hydari exudes rare charm in a white lehenga 

The festive time is just around the corner and it’s time to add some new numbers to your ethnic collection. Do you agree? Well, if you are looking for cues to deck up wonderfully for the festivity ahead, look no further than actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Do refer to her latest post to decode what we are trying to convey. She is a beauty queen who knows how to make a mark with her excellent fashion statements. We couldn’t look away from her ethnic avatar as she dropped images on Instagram today. This time, the actress opted for a gorgeous pastel lehenga. Yes, all the lehenga lovers out there, take notes!

Aditi’s traditional wear consisted of a heavy white and flowy lehenga featuring elaborate mirrorwork and embroidery details in different hues. The colourful work on the white background looked utterly delightful. The diva teamed the lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse showcasing similar work. She rounded off her look with an organza dupatta that had mirror work, embroidery and zari work. We have to say that Aditi looked beautiful! She accessorised herself with a pair of dangler earrings. Her minimal makeup and lightly curled hair gave a sense of completion to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a lehenga (Image source: Instagram)

Earlier this month, Aditi Rao Hydari shared glimpses from India Couture Week where she walked down the ramp wearing designer Ritu Kumar’s lehenga set. We saw Aditi decked in a breathtaking ivory-white skirt having golden zari details across the borders. Giving it a contemporary twist, she teamed it with a golden sequined cropped blazer. The elaborate work on the blazer made it all the more appealing. She picked a pair of earrings from the accessory department. Her makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes and a dash of brown shade on her lips. She styled her centre-parted straight hair open.

Aditi Rao Hydari walking the ramp (Image source: Instagram)

Indeed, no one can beat Aditi Rao Hydari when it comes to delivering killer stylish looks.