Aditi Rao Hyadari dazzles as she walks the ramp for Ritu Kumar on ICW 2023 Day 2

With her back-to-back appearances at many major events this year, Aditi Rao Hydari is proving to be the ultimate fashion icon to watch out for. Aditi just walked the runway for Siddartha Tytler after establishing her fashion prowess at Cannes, and she is now designer Ritu Kumar's muse. The actress recently walked the ramp for Ritu on the second day of the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW) 2023.

Aditi's gorgeous lehenga for the show featured a jacket-style shirt with lapels, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and a double collar. Her blouse was embellished with elaborate handwork, heavy embroidery, and mirror detailing, making it an amazing display of craftsmanship. Aditi wore it with an ivory lehenga with a gorgeous flair and glittering mirrorwork all throughout and delicate embroidery. Her ensemble highlighted the rich traditional fabrics with a modern twist, making it a total show-stopper.

Aditi kept her accessories simple, opting for a gorgeous mangtika with kundan set in a floral motif. She wore nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes and smudged eyeliner. She sported darkened brows, and contoured cheeks with a dab of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. Aditi accentuated her dazzling look by leaving her locks open.

The official Instagram handle of the FDCI also shared images from the show with the caption, “Couturier Ritu Kumar presented her collection 'The OG' at the RBL Inaugural Show on Day 2 of the Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands. The collection encapsulates a new feminine aesthetic through heritage textiles and nuanced classicism on Dresses, Jackets, Capes and Anarkalis. The complexity of the glittering kasab and floral kashidakari are laid out with couture tailoring which makes the collection timeless & familiar while paving the way for what’s to come.”

