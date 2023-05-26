Aditi Rao Hydari makes her first Cannes 2023 red carpet appearance in a stunning yellow gown by Michael Cinco 

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her first appearance on the 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet and she looked nothing short of mesmerising in a yellow gown. The actress attended the screening of the film L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) at the film festival dressed in a strapless yellow gown by Michael Cinco. She wore simple make-up and accessorised her look with a ring and gold earrings. The artiste was styled by popular celebrity stylist Saman Ratansi.

The actress shared some pictures of her outfit on Instagram and captioned it, “In full bloom.” Many celebs took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Uff (heart emoji) how can you be so beautiful?” The images were also shared on a Reddit page where fans hailed Aditi’s look calling her one of the best-dressed Indian actors at the festival.

Aditi's strapless gown had a plunging square neckline that highlighted her decolletage, a corseted bodice with a fitted bust, a cinched waist that defines her svelte frame, tiered ruffles on the voluminous skirt that cascades to the floor. The dress was also embellished with thousands of floral ornaments, an asymmetric high-low hem, and a long train.

Aditi accessorised the look with eye-catching jewels and accessories, such as ornate gold earrings, a statement ring, and multi-coloured strap high heels. Finally, she opted for side-parted open wavy hair, a fuchsia pink lip colour, a subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, rouged cheeks, and a beaming highlighter.

