Esha Gupta opens up about her Nicholas Jebran gown for Cannes 2023 red carpet; calls it ‘risky’ to carry

Indian actress Esha Gupta made a stunning appearance on the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet on May 16. The actress donned a white plunging gown with a high slit for the appearance and in a recent interview, she opened up about the outfit calling it ‘risky’ to carry. The outfit was designed by Lebanese fashion designer Nicholas Jebran. It had a gorgeous flower design on the front to draw attention to the outfit's elements, and the high slit gave the whole appearance an exquisite and crisp aspect.

Speaking about the dress, Esha said in an interview, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best-dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA (Los Angles) and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant. It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco.”

Esha added that when Victor showed her the dress for the first time via video, she asked him to consider other outfit options. She stated that she desired something ‘a little dramatic', but she was pleased with her final red-carpet look. While she enjoyed her time on the red carpet, Esha admitted that she was 'stressed out' before the appearance.

She said, “It was surreal. I was so nervous even though I had my team and Victor, who’s my person, with me. My stomach was upset. I wasn’t just representing ‘Esha Gupta’ but since I went with the official delegation, I was representing Indian cinema. I was stressed out and hoping that nothing goes wrong on the red carpet.”

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet has been graced by many Indian celebrities this year who brought their best fashion foot forward. Apart from Esha, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chillar, Aishwarya Rai and Sunny Leone also walked the red carpet this year.

