Aditi Rao Hydari shines in a gorgeous blue gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the many Indian celebrities who is attending the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This marks the actress’s second appearance at the prestigious event. After arriving in the French Riviera town, the artiste posted her first pictures from the festival. She looked like a modern princess in her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted her first pictures from Cannes with the caption "Nice to meet you again Cannes [blue heart emoji] #walkyourworth #cannes2023." The images show Aditi having a modern Disney Princess moment while strolling around the town's cobblestone streets wearing a strapless blue gown.

According to reports, her outfit was from the Oscar de la Renta collection and was styled by Sanam Ratansi. Many fans called her 'beauty' and 'glam girl' in the comments. A fan commented, “The best dressed Bollywood star at Cannes.”

Aditi's Oscar de la Renta dress had a strapless design with a plunging neckline that bares her décolletage, a naked corseted design on the torso embellished with shimmering diamantes, a funky belted structure under the bust, a full pleated flowy skirt, an asymmetric hemline, a leg-baring thigh-high design, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

She accessorised the dress with a bold ring, delicate earrings with chain decoration, and white stiletto heels. The finishing touches for the glam attire included feathered brows, a sheer pink lip colour, glossy eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and a dazzling highlighter. Aditi's Princess outfit was completed with centre-parted, open, flowing hair.

Aditi recently appeared in the series Taj: Divided by Blood as Anarkali. She also played Sumitra Kumari in the series Jubilee. She will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Heeramandi. Aditi made her big debut at the Cannes film festival last year in a white saree by Sabyasachi.

