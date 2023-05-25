Cannes Film Festival 2023: Sunny Leone steals the spotlight in a blush pink gown at Kennedy’s premiere 

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone made heads turn and hearts flutter as she walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film Kennedy. The actress chose a pastel flowy high-slit gown for the appearance and stood out at the premiere. She was accompanied by Kennedy’s director Anurag Kashyap and her co-star Rahul Bhat on the red carpet. Calling it a ‘proud moment’, Sunny also posted some images of her outfit on her Instagram handle with many fans showering love on the actress for her fashion choice.

Also read: Sunny Leone makes an appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning green gown

The first set of snaps featured her posing with Anurag and Rahul at the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals. She captioned the post, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!” She also shared another array of images featuring only her from the event on her Instagram.

According to reports, Sunny’s blush pink gown was from the couture label Naja Saade. The outfit featured a one-shoulder detail, a double-strap with a shimmering brooch embellishment, cut-outs on the shoulder and waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, a risque thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem length. It also had a cape-like attachment flowing like a train on the back rounding off the look.

The actress went with minimal jewels including statement rings and delicate tear-drop earrings. Sunny wore strappy high heels and sported a side-parted pulled-back sleek bun, winged eyeliner, a bold red lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter.

Also read: Mouni Roy makes ‘dream debut’ at Cannes 2023 in an Atelier Zuhra ivory gown

Kennedy was chosen for a Midnight Screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It stars Sunny, Rahul, and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles and narrates the story of an insomniac ex-cop who was long thought to be dead but is still working for the corrupt system and seeking redemption.



