Aditi Rao Hydari serves a ‘molten gold’ look in a beautiful lehenga 

We are big fans of Aditi Rao Hydari’s top-notch dressing sense. Her beautiful looks clubbed with a terrific fashion sense often behold our attention like none other. As much as she knows how to make an impact on-screen with her acting skills, Aditi’s fashionable looks help her stand out. However, this time, the actress has made us take notes in a gorgeous ethnic avatar.

Aditi dropped a series of pictures on Instagram recently showcasing her ‘molten gold’ look. In the snaps, she can be spotted acing a surreal golden lehenga from the fashion brand Raw Mango. She teamed the traditional pick with a matching blouse featuring a closed round neckline.

Aditi completed her look with a dupatta. She enhanced her look further with a traditional gold necklace, jhumkas and bangles. For makeup, Aditi went for dark brows, mascara on her eyelashes and nude lipstick. We couldn’t take our eyes off that little black bindi on her forehead. The beauty kept her hair open in soft curls.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a golden lehenga (Image source: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari often leaves us stunned with her ethnic choices. Once, she slayed another lehenga with a vibrant touch. Aditi wore a printed blue lehenga showcasing red prints all over it. She matched it with a stunning sleeveless blouse. To cap off her look, Aditi took a printed dupatta matching the aesthetics of her outfit. For accessories, Aditi picked a traditional choker set. Her minimal makeup included kohl, mascara and dark red lips. She left her straight hair open.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a printed lehenga (Image source: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for featuring in films like Padmavat, Jubilee, Rockstar, Mehrunissa, Sardar ka Grandson and others. She will next feature in Gandhi Talks alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddarth Jadhav. Aditi is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.