Nushrratt Bharuccha raises the bar with her glamorous look

Alright! We are convinced that Nushrratt Bharuccha is a fashionista. The actress who is known for her craft onscreen also has a praiseworthy fashion sense. Be it her love for contemporary outfits that show a classy blend of traditional and modern elements or the way she pulls off dresses like a pro, we simply love capturing all the style moments delivered by Nushrratt.

Today, she has amazed her fans again and we are not surprised. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Akele and we are simply smitten by one of her latest looks. She dropped images on Instagram making her fans swoon. Nushrratt made heads turn in a ravishing black dress featuring a dramatic slit on the side.

The black number from the shelves of the clothing brand Coperni looked truly wonderful on the actress. Let us tell you that her styling was expertly done by celebrity fashion stylist Samidha Wangnoo. Nushrratt’s maxi dress came with a halter neckline, cutout in the front and logo hardware and lettuce edge at the side seam. What further contributed to her look was her makeup. She stayed loyal to smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks and nude lipstick. A sleek hairdo suited her look. Nushrratt also wore a pair of black pumps.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in a black dress (Image source: Instagram)

You would often find Nushrratt Bharuccha romancing with black ensembles. The last time she treated us to another black look was when she dressed in a cut-out gown. Nushrratt walked straight into our hearts in a glamorous black number showcasing a one-shoulder detail, cutouts at the torso and the waist and a thigh-high slit on the side. Here, she preferred adding dangler earrings and a golden bracelet. Her loud makeup included contoured cheeks and smokey eyes. Don’t miss that stunning hairstyle.

Nushrratt Bharuccha acing a black ensemble (Image source: Instagram)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's style statements are worth every inch of our attention.