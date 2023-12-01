5 tips for a seamless transition from kurtis to co-ord sets

Transitioning from kurtis to co-ord sets in the office is a style evolution worth mastering. With the added touch of Liva fabrics, the experience becomes unparalleled. Choose breathable fabrics, coordinate with subtlety, experiment with contemporary silhouettes, accessorize thoughtfully, and invest in tailored fits to create a stylish and professional office ensemble that seamlessly combines comfort and sophistication. Embrace the versatility of Liva fabrics and redefine your work wardrobe with a perfect fusion of fashion and practicality.

Choose Liva fabrics for a Breathable Workday

Make the switch from traditional kurtis to modern co-ord sets effortlessly by incorporating the luxurious touch of Liva fabrics. Opt for breathable materials that keep you comfortable throughout the workday, ensuring you look and feel your best. Liva fabrics, known for their airy feel, add a touch of sophistication to your office ensemble.

Coordinate in subtle prints and solids for effortless elegance

Achieve a polished and cohesive look with co-ord sets, blending the simplicity of solid colours with the sophistication of subtle prints. Liva fabrics enhance the overall elegance of your outfit, creating a seamless transition from kurtis to coordinated sets. The smooth texture of Liva adds a luxurious feel to your ensemble, making it an ideal choice for the workplace.

Experiment with silhouettes to embrace contemporary office fashion

Liva fabrics offer a versatile canvas for experimenting with various silhouettes. Transition stylishly by opting for wide-legged trousers, or a sleek pencil skirt paired with a chic Liva top. The fluidity of Liva fabrics adds a contemporary edge to your office attire, allowing you to make a statement while maintaining a professional look.

Accessorize with finesse to complete your office ensemble

Elevate your co-ord sets with the right accessories to complement the sophistication of Liva fabrics. Define your waist with a sleek belt, adorn yourself with minimalistic jewellery, and choose a classic handbag and comfortable yet stylish footwear. The combination of Liva fabrics and well-chosen accessories strikes the perfect balance between style and professionalism.

Invest in tailoring for a flattering fit and confident look

Co-ord sets demand a tailored fit for a polished and professional appearance. Liva fabrics respond exceptionally well to tailoring, ensuring your ensemble flatters your figure. Pay attention to the fit of your trousers, the length of your top, and overall structural details. A well-tailored co-ord set in Liva fabric not only boosts your confidence but also showcases your commitment to a seamless blend of fashion and functionality.

Image courtesy, Liva

