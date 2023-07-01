Victoria and David Beckham stuns at PFW Jacquemus show

With the onset of Paris Fashion Week, not just models on the runways but the guests gracing the front row seats are also giving us some serious fashion goals. And one of the most-talked about ensembles this year is none other than that of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and former footballer David Beckham. The duo was attending Simon Porte Jacquemus's fashion show at the Palace of Versailles. Sitting on a boat moored on a lake, the power couple looked like a vision.

Victoria sported a soft pink slip-on dress, which had noodle straps and an asymmetric hemline. There was a huge, ruffled flower with a knot on her hip. However, the highlight of the outfit was her shoes. Victoria wore a pair of ice blue, thigh-high, peep-toe boots. She completed her look with side-swept, soft beachy waves and a pair of shield sunglasses.

On the other hand, David Beckham played it safe with a more convetional look and flaunted a beige coloured linen trouser suit with a single-breasted jacket and a white tank top underneath. He completed the look with a brown leather two-strap sandals and similar shades as his wife.

While David's sunglass were from Eyewear by David Beckham collection, Victoria's dress was from her upcoming Spring/Summer collection. Even the chain pouch and sunglasses were from her brand. Together, the duo looked like the personification of a dreamy French summer!

On a related note, Le Chouchou, the collection that Simon Porte Jacquemus showcased at the fashion week was inspired from the signature sartorial styles of Marie Antoinette and Princess Diana. In an earlier interview, he had said, "I was always obsessed with Lady Di and started collecting 90s magazines and Vogue covers."

