Princess Diana's iconic 'black sheep' sweater up for auction

A style icon, to say the least, Princess Diana and her outfits have always been a point of infatuation of the fashion folks. Whether it is her chic street style with an oversized sweatshirt or her dramatic low-back velvet dress from Back to the Future London premiere, history books have taken all of Princess D's fashion moments into account and now, we have an update on her iconic 'Black Sheep’ sweater.

The legendary red sweater by Warm & Wonderful, which was worn by Princess D in June 1981 when she attended a polo match with the now-King Charles, is up for auction. The distinctive winter essential became quite a paparazzi favourite back then as it featured multiple black sheep with one black one positioned in the middle.

Sotheby’s announced that the sweater will be up for auction at their Inaugural Fashion Icons Sale. As per the latest estimate, it can fetch anything between £40,000 to £70,000.

“By combining high-end designer pieces with more attainable everyday apparel, Diana’s style led to a wave of imitation and admiration – which remains steadfast to this day – leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world and solidifying the princess as an icon in fashion history. This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana's grace, charm, and keen eye for fashion,” Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, Cynthia Houlton.

For the unversed, the original sweater was returned to the founders of Warm & Wonderful after the polo match. Apparently, it was damaged after the evening and Princess D had asked the brand owners to repair it for her. Instead, they had stitched her a new one and kept the old one as a souvenir.

