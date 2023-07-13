Mouni Roy's stunning printed co-ord set defines style and comfort 

Mouni Roy’s style sense is unmatchable. She is someone who knows how to deliver the best of looks and appear stunning in every outfit that comes her way. We have often seen the actress serving the best style statements looking absolutely ravishing and beautiful. Be it her easy-breezy vacation picks, glamorous red-carpet looks or gorgeous traditional outfits, Mouni’s choice is top-notch. Her fans have often appreciated her fashion instincts and showered her with compliments. Mouni is back with another refreshing look.

Seems like the actress is having the time of her life in Dubai. She shared a photo dump from Dubai showcasing her co-ord set. This time, she rocked a stylish blue and white printed co-ord set. Mouni’s cool picks consisted of a printed shrug teamed with a pair of similar pants. She wore it with a stunning white tank top inside. The diva rounded off her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Her minimal makeup, glossy lips and a straight hairdo suited her perfectly.

Mouni Roy shared pictures from Dubai (Image source: Instagram)

The actress' wardrobe is replete with mind-blowing outfits. She often mesmerises us with every new look that she introduces. Once, previously, we saw her enjoying the rainy season. She shared a carousel post on Instagram while posing from her balcony exuding charm. Mouni aced a pleasant and gorgeous flowy dress featuring straps. The dramatic ruffled detailing below her outfit elevated the look instantly. The actress also added a pair of silver flats. She glammed up with winged eyeliner and dark brows. We couldn’t help but fall in love with her as she struck poses near the glass railing on her balcony.

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in this easy-breezy dress (Image source: Instagram)

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.