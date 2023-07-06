Mouni Roy casts a spell in a gorgeous red top and striped midi skirt

Mouni Roy often grabs eyeballs for her remarkable fashion sense. Although she often addresses herself as a ‘sari girl,’ the diva does equal justice with all those Western numbers as well as contemporary picks that come her way. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Mouni has made a name for herself in the fashion world.

She is often appreciated for her unmatchable beauty and top-notch style sense. What is new to her social media now? The actress treated her fans to another gorgeous look. Mouni shared a carousel post wearing a lovely red and pink attire from the fashion house Kate Spade New York. She picked a stunning red top featuring a turtle neckline. With that, the actress added a chic long skirt showcasing red and light pink stripes. Indeed, this look strikes a perfect balance between style and elegance. Mouni finished her look with a pair of pink pumps from Kate Spade.

She ditched the accessories for this one and let her outfit do the talking. However, her glam picks went well with her outfit. The actress applied a dewy base, smokey eyes, mascara, eyeliner, blush and a dash of red shade to her lips. She tied her curly hair in a high ponytail.

Mouni Roy looks absolutely delightful in this attire (Source image: Instagram)

Right before this, Mouni Roy left our hearts racing with an uber-glam look. She went for a printed drape gown Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. The ensemble came with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit on the side. She paired the dress with a pair of silver pumps. Mouni paired it with minimal nude makeup. The actress chose her signature smokey eye look and a dash of nude shade on her lips. She left her middle-parted hair open with curls at the bottom.

Mouni Roy acing a glamorous look (Image source: Instagram)

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One.